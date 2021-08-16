Coach Tom Allen challenges Indiana to stay focused on taking next step

"We always come in with a chip on our shoulder, we always feel like we've got something to prove," Penix said. "Our leaders are being leaders, taking control of the team. We're going to come out with the same energy, the same level of intensity every single day."

The question, of course, is whether Indiana can keep turning heads, winning games and climbing the rankings after their best season in a half century. Allen believes they can and will.

"Yeah, I've got high expectations for this football team. I haven't shied away from that," he said. "We finished second in the Big Ten East last year. Our goal is to play in the Big Ten championship and win the game."

Physically fit

Last August, Big Ten teams weren't even sure there would be a season. Spring practice was canceled after just a few practices, players worked out individually at home most of the spring and summer and as camp opened, Allen wondered if his team would be in football shape. It's a different story this year.