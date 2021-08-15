Coaches, medical personnel must work together to prevent heat-related deaths

After the inevitable lawsuit was filed, a Clinton Central administrator called and asked if I would be an expert witness on behalf of the school district. During the call, I asked three questions about alleged conduct by the coaching staff in the hours and moments leading up to Stowers’ collapse — only one about the athletic trainer’s actions. To all four questions, the administrator’s reply started with the words, “Yes, but …”

At that point, I told the administrator I did not think I could be much help. After years in and out of court, the district and Stowers’ family reached a financial settlement.

Stowers was an offensive lineman and I have written repeatedly in this space that linemen are most at risk for heat illness. However, the deaths of high school soccer player Shane Thomas, last year in suburban Los Angeles, and high school basketball player Imani Bell, two years ago in suburban Atlanta, demonstrate that other athletes in other sports are far from immune.

As a result of Bell’s death, for the second time ever, criminal charges have been recently filed against a coach for causing a heat-related death. Bell was the victim of a “perfect storm”: a rookie coach, the first day of summer conditioning, 100-plus degree heat, somebody with bright idea to run the football stadium stairs, no athletic trainer to say “stop,” and no tub.

In short, I agree with you, the root cause of these tragedies is the coaching, not the nature of the subsequent medical care. However, as long as we continue to allow practices and conditioning sessions in dangerous heat for any athletes, we will need athletic trainers and tubs at the ready.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Letters may be edited for length and clarity.

