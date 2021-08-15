Coaches, medical personnel must work together to prevent heat-related deaths

This week, we go back to the mailbag.
Dear John: I read your recent article on exertional heat stroke (EHS). Some points of my own, if I may.
EHS fatality in football has increased since Korey Stringer’s death in 2001. Sure, the NFL hasn’t had another fatality but has there ever been another NFL EHS death? I question the “lasting impact.”
In the 20 years prior to Stringer's death, I count 31 EHS football deaths. In the 20 years after his death, not counting Travis Stowers who died within hours of Stringer, 42.
Comparatively, the 1980s and 1990s had the fewest EHS fatalities since the 1960s. The 2000s and 2010s, effectively the post-Stringer era, rival the 1960s and 1970s for EHS football fatalities. We await the cause of death on some recent cases. If suspicion holds up of EHS as cause in 2-4 of these cases, June 2020 through July 2021 will be the worst span of EHS death in American football history.
I get all that has been done in Korey’s name — noble efforts. But, it’s hard to discern which is climbing faster: the number of cold tanks in football or football players dead to EHS.
Football conditioning is the cause of EHS and if not for cold tubs our conditioning efforts would have killed an increased, inordinate number of boys. Yet, cold-water immersion was not common practice, if practiced whatsoever, in the '80s and '90s, yet they are our safest decades. Who is at risk? Linemen, almost exclusively. Why? Sprinting, almost exclusively. The current narrative ignores this and paints all as carrying equivalent risk. The one-for-all and all-for-one training that is the tradition of football must end if the deaths are to end.
Who is at fault? The coaches, be they sport or conditioning!
The presumption — and our practice — is to assume a death is a result of failure by the athletics health care team even though they neither designed nor conducted the workout that caused the EHS or exertional sickling or sudden cardiac arrest or asthma attack. However, the NCAA’s guidelines place the onus on the medical staff with no implication of who caused the malady.
Do athletic trainers fail? Yes. Go back and review every collegiate football death and you’ll invariably find an athletic trainer doing nothing or the wrong thing. Still, the athletic trainer did not cause the event. I can find cases where there was excellent and timely medical response but it was too late. Such is the eventuality of our practice of reaction versus prevention.
For paradigm change, put the onus on the coaches, not the medical staff. Demand science-based, sport-specific training for football. Educate who is at-risk. Heed ambient conditions but milder temps do not offer safety to a lineman obligated to intense exertion. If these actions were enacted, our tubs would be collecting dust.
The first obligation of any institution with a non-traumatic, exertion-related fatality is to produce the workout, who designed the workout and who implemented the workout. Cause first! Then, check the weather and one can further parse the medical care and find fault.
Would you rather we prevent cancer or treat cancer? Prevention proffers 100% success whereas even the best of treatments, upon recognition, offer something less.
NCAA football has prevented exertional sickling death, once the leading cause of death for NCAA D-I football players with sickle cell trait because, 1) there is knowledge of the at-risk group; 2) targeted education is given the athlete, coaches, strength coaches and athletic trainers; and, 3) tailored precautions are implemented for the at-risk group. Want a model? Take these three steps, apply them to EHS, and I wager EHS death is no more.
Absent change, nothing changes. EHS fatality in football continues, even in states adopting EHS preventative guidelines. These tragic, preventable deaths will continue until we adjust training for sport based on understanding who is at risk and who is at fault. — Scott Anderson, Head Athletic Trainer, University of Oklahoma; Director, National Registry of Catastrophic Sports Injuries
Dear Scott: You are correct. Stringer’s is the only EHS-related death in NFL history. However, in the aftermath, I have noticed far fewer instances of NFL linemen carted away for treatment with IV fluids during preseason practices. The league’s elimination of two-a-days in 2011 probably deserves much of the credit.
It is interesting that you mention Stowers. He played for Clinton Central High School in Michigantown, Indiana, just outside Lafayette, a less-than-two-hour drive from the Region.
After the inevitable lawsuit was filed, a Clinton Central administrator called and asked if I would be an expert witness on behalf of the school district. During the call, I asked three questions about alleged conduct by the coaching staff in the hours and moments leading up to Stowers’ collapse — only one about the athletic trainer’s actions. To all four questions, the administrator’s reply started with the words, “Yes, but …”
At that point, I told the administrator I did not think I could be much help. After years in and out of court, the district and Stowers’ family reached a financial settlement.
Stowers was an offensive lineman and I have written repeatedly in this space that linemen are most at risk for heat illness. However, the deaths of high school soccer player Shane Thomas, last year in suburban Los Angeles, and high school basketball player Imani Bell, two years ago in suburban Atlanta, demonstrate that other athletes in other sports are far from immune.
As a result of Bell’s death, for the second time ever, criminal charges have been recently filed against a coach for causing a heat-related death. Bell was the victim of a “perfect storm”: a rookie coach, the first day of summer conditioning, 100-plus degree heat, somebody with bright idea to run the football stadium stairs, no athletic trainer to say “stop,” and no tub.
In short, I agree with you, the root cause of these tragedies is the coaching, not the nature of the subsequent medical care. However, as long as we continue to allow practices and conditioning sessions in dangerous heat for any athletes, we will need athletic trainers and tubs at the ready.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Letters may be edited for length and clarity.