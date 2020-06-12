Coaches, players ready to reunite for football workouts July 1

For his program, it’ll be a gradual build up to playing shape by the time the ball is teed up in their season opener Aug. 21 at Griffith.

“The good majority of (our players) have been working out but we’re going to assume none of them have been and so we’re going to take a very, very slow approach,” Koulianos said. “Within that it’ll be very small groups. Each coach will probably be assigned a small group of kids. They’ll go through all their drills. We’re not using any equipment for the first couple of weeks.”

Programs that retain their coaches and those with veteran classes returning are certainly at an advantage since they don't have many changes to the playbook. The Morton Governors are coming off an 8-2 season, returning their starting offensive line and players at key positions but also have a new head coach in Mac Mishler.

With an offseason wiped out, he and his coaching staff are having to take a different approach into the preseason when they’re allowed to meet again.

“From a football coach perspective you’ve got to focus on what are you going to hang your hat on offensively and defensively, what things do you want to make sure you’re really good at, and those have to be your priority when it comes to x’s and o’s,” he said.