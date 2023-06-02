BLOOMINGTON, IN — Just two competitors were left when the pole vault height was moved up to 16 feet in Friday’s state championship in Bloomington. Hobart’s Cody Johnston was one of them — and he hadn’t attempted a jump yet.

Just after 6:45 p.m. — three and a half hours after his competition began — Johnston cleared his first attempt at the 16-foot mark, officially defending his state title from last year and finishing by clearing 17 feet.

“It feels good, but I wish it wasn’t (my first attempt),” Johnston said. “When you have competition, it pushes you and keeps the energy up. But I’ve gotten used to jumping by myself.”

Johnston, who qualified for the state competition with a Valparaiso regional of 17 feet, six inches, attempted to clear the state record with a try of 17-6.50. After getting the whole crowd to clap alongside him leading into his attempt, he fell just short.

When he’s competing against himself for the state record, Johnston said his motivation is simple: his dad, Hobart assistant coach Jim Johnston, Jr.

“I feel like it’s everybody’s dream to have their dad as their coach,” Johnston said. “It’s a different atmosphere and energy going through the relationship we obviously have, instead of just having a club coach.”

Crown Point’s Seamus Malaski didn’t know how good his second discus throw was until he saw the score on the board: 187 feet, eight inches. The best throw of his career — in competition or in practice — was plenty good enough to earn him a state championship.

“I knew something like that was coming eventually,” Malaski said. “My form and technique are still coming together. I was just waiting for it to all come together and get one good one off. I still think bigger things are coming next year.”

The throw drew gasps from the crowd when the distance was announced. For good measure, Malaski threw 179-01 on his fifth throw, the second-best distance of the event.

Malaski was the highest-seeded discus thrower heading into Friday’s meet, but it wasn’t always so easy. Malaski said he didn’t win all his meets this year.

“I faced good competition,” Malaski said. “It wasn’t a breeze for me. I started off the year throwing in the 130s, 140s. I really put the work in and ended as good as you can end a season.”

Malaski also placed eighth in shot put, recording a distance of 57-04.25.

“I’m happy to be a double-placer,” Malaski said. “The only thing I can do now is get better from here. I’m already in a good place.”

Behind Malaski’s 12 points, Crown Point finished tied for 21st, best among Northwest Indiana teams. Hobart finished in 26th and Merrillville finished in 29th. Brownsburg won the state title after finishing runners-up the last two years.

The Bulldogs also got a ninth place finish from Weston Hulen in the 800-meter run. Hulen finished with a time of 1:54.52, good for third in his heat.

Merrillville’s Justin Marshall finished in second place in the long jump with a distance of 23-9.75. It looked like he was going to be a state champion with two jumpers to go until Angola’s Alex Meyer surpassed his mark on his final jump.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m really disappointed that I didn’t win,” Marshall said. “That’s really it.”

Marshall’s final jump may have placed him back into first, but he was called for a foot-fault foul. Marshall said he was looking to get an explosive jump and to get his foot out in front to get a good pop.

“If they let it count, I feel like I would have won,” Marshall said.

Munster’s Alex Orange finished 10th in the 100-meter dash, failing to qualify for the final by one one-thousandth of a second. His time was sixth best overall, but since he didn’t finish in the top two of his heat, he didn’t advance.

Orange also finished 13th in the 200-meter dash.

Andrean’s James Finley, the only 59er to qualify for the state meet, finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Finley won the first heat with a time of 38.81, a time only surpassed by three runners in the third heat.

“I feel great,” Finley said after the meet. “I didn’t get a chance to qualify for the 110 (meter hurdles). I felt great the whole day, I just wanted to come out here and at least get on the stage.”

Finley said he heard the hurdler on his left, Carmel’s Drew Willman, fall. After that, he had his mind set on winning and getting on the podium.

Lake Central’s lone podium finisher was Josh Berry. The junior finished in eighth place in heat three alone, but his 48.61 time was fast enough for ninth overall by four-hundredths of a second.

Portage’s Shane Conroy placed seventh in the 3200-meter run, finishing in 9:06.76.

“Place-wise, I feel really good. But time — I ran 9:06, my school record is 9:05. I’m kinda bummed I didn’t get that,” Conroy said. “I have two more years, I feel I can accomplish that next year.”