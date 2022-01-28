Cold-shooting Valparaiso women's basketball falls at Loyola

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo loses at Loyola: Valparaiso had conference season-lows in shooting percentage and scoring on Friday in a 62-48 Missouri Valley loss at Loyola. The Beacons (6-14, 4-5) shot 31% overall (15 of 49) and 17.4% from 3-point range (4 of 23). Shay Frederick scored a game-high 17 points for Valpo and Grace White added 12.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Northern League seeks broadcasting interns: The Northern League, a summer baseball league for college players and players with limited pro experience, is seeking interns for broadcasting and media relations roles for the 2022 season. Positions open are Crestwood Panthers play-by-play broadcaster, Northwest Indiana Oilmen No. 2 broadcaster, and NWI Oilmen stats, media relations and gameday operations assistant. For more information, email Northern League Director of Communications Brandon Vickrey at brandon@nwioilmen.com.

PRO GOLF

Zalatoris, Day share lead at Torrey Pines: Will Zalatoris and Jason Day charged past Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas on Friday at Torrey Pines in San Diego to share the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open. Zalatoris posted the day's best round with a 7-under 65, and two-time Farmers champion Day shot a 67. They were at 14 under heading to the final round of the tournament, which will finish Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL's two conference championship games. Rahm and Aaron Rai were 13 under, and Thomas, Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale were another shot back. There were 24 players within five shots of the co-leaders after an eventful moving day.

Harding sets pace in Dubai: Chip-ins from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton fueled their surge into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Friday. The player they’ll try to catch over the weekend is Justin Harding, who shot a 68 to move ahead outright on 11 under overall, finishing Friday with a two-stroke lead.

Kang keeps rolling in Florida: A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Danielle Kang birdied her final two holes Friday for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico in Boca Raton, Florida. The two stand at 11-under 133 at the tournament’s midway point, four shots clear of U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso (70) and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69).

