A conversation on athletics with Valparaiso President José Padilla

VALPARAISO — José Padilla has certainly made his presence felt throughout the Valparaiso athletics community since taking over as the school’s 19th president last March.
Padilla has been seen taking batting practice with the softball team, walking the sidelines at Brown Field with his trademark cowboy hat and giving a fiery pregame speech at a pep rally prior to last Sunday’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship match. It’s clear that as Padilla begins his tenure at Valparaiso, that athletics are near the top of his priority list.
In an exclusive interview with The Times airing on Union Street Hoops, a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball, Padilla discusses facility upgrades, the change from Crusaders to Beacons, alcohol sales at the Athletics-Recreation Center and more.
Q: You’ve met so many Valparaiso student-athletes since you’ve been here. When you look into the eyes of the Valparaiso athletes, what have you learned about them?
A: “What I liked about these kids is the happiness in their eyes. They’re having fun. I see it when the men’s basketball team comes to watch the soccer games or when they come and watch the women’s basketball game. They’re happy to be here. That’s the bottom line. They should be doing this because they love it, because they love the environment. I think there’s a lot to love about Valpo.”
Q: What has been your experience with Valparaiso basketball so far?
A: “Obviously it’s been a struggle (on the court). I’ve been waiting for our players to get eligible after their transfer. I’m looking forward to seeing (Kobe King). It looks like we’re all healthy now. I went out to Stanford to watch us and I know we’re better than we are. I want us to be better. I’m not expecting our teams to win championships consistently, but I always want us to be in the hunt. I don’t want to be the doormat of anything we do. It’s a philosophy that carries on to the rest of the university. We’re going to try to be the best as much as possible. Maybe we’ll never be No. 1, but we’re going to try like hell to be No. 1, because we always do everything well.”
Q: Having alcohol at the Athletics-Recreation Center feels like a big shift at Valpo, something as simple as having beer or a glass of wine at a game. Is this something you had input on?
A: “I did have input. (Valparaiso athletic director) Mark LaBarbera and I talked about this. I found out we were the only team in the Missouri Valley Conference not to do this. That’s nuts. Just because you’re serving beer and wine doesn’t mean it’s going to be done irresponsibly. We’ll serve it and create guardrails to make it as safe as possible. I want the fan experience to be as great as it can be. Having one or two (drinks) and it’s just a nice cap after a long day’s work. It makes it a little more relaxing and a little more fun to come to. We have to create more opportunities and more incentives for people to come to games, more than just sports. Whether it be Family Day or the upcoming Community Day we’re going to have, I want to do more of that and I’ve asked Mark to do more of that."
Q: How did you land on Beacons and what has been your reaction to the whole process?
A: “A lot of former athletes, they were Crusaders. I get their loyalty to that name. As with anything in life, time changes and context changes. That’s part of the decisions that were made. I understand in their minds they will always be Crusaders. Because of the changing times and context, and how we want to be respectful to all, that led to that decision.
With respect to the new nickname, the reason I was drawn to Beacons, now, does it have that muscular type feel on a football field? I’m sure there are other nicknames that you could’ve thought of, but that wasn’t the only reason I chose it. I chose it because of its historical significance to the campus: Beacon Hall, the Beacon Yearbook, light. I felt the application in other parts of campus, whether it be in church or in the classroom. ‘In thy light we see light,’ or ‘We’re Beacons, we show the light, we show the way for others.’ That’s why I picked it. Not only because of what it can do on the athletic field, but what it can do for the entire campus.
That synopsizes my view on athletics. It’s great, I want to have fun with it, it can be a positive, but it takes second to the priorities on this campus. The academic priorities and us creating servant leaders. Once they leave here, they’ll be Beacons for others.”
Q: When you look at growth for the athletic department, specifically facility growth, how important is that to you? Is there anything in the works? Did you find a pot of gold at Stanford when you were out there that could help build a new arena?
A: “That is one of my top priorities for the ARC, to figure out what we’re going to do, whether we rehab it or build a whole new arena. Now, that’s my priority, but it’s subject to a lot of other things happening. Strategic planning will inform our priorities with respect to buildings, one of which would be the ARC. Another would be a new building for the College of Nursing and Health Professions. The donors for the ARC, if we go down that road, and the donors for CONHP, they really don’t mix. It's not like you’re competing against yourself in doing that. We have to wait for strategic planning to finish and it should finish by July 2022 and then we’ll have a better idea of how I can act upon the ARC. I want to make sure the Board and the community are of the same mind and they will inform that decision. But, Josè Padilla, at this point in time, now remember it’s just his opinion, and I know you’ll say it’s a pretty important opinion, but I have to talk to my Board colleagues and get their input through strategic planning, but we need to do something different for that facility.
It’s a sign to recruits how important the sport is to them. It’s something that would draw in recruits, but also I think bring the community together because we play such a pivotal part in the community. We have to do something. I have to make sure we go through our process at the university particularly with strategic planning, to see if we collectively come to that conclusion. If they were to ask me, and some have, I think it’s important for us to do something with the ARC, and if we don’t do it with the ARC then we build a new arena. What I’m saying is that’s an option in Josè Padilla’s opinion at this snapshot in time.”