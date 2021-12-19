A conversation on athletics with Valparaiso President José Padilla

A: “That is one of my top priorities for the ARC, to figure out what we’re going to do, whether we rehab it or build a whole new arena. Now, that’s my priority, but it’s subject to a lot of other things happening. Strategic planning will inform our priorities with respect to buildings, one of which would be the ARC. Another would be a new building for the College of Nursing and Health Professions. The donors for the ARC, if we go down that road, and the donors for CONHP, they really don’t mix. It's not like you’re competing against yourself in doing that. We have to wait for strategic planning to finish and it should finish by July 2022 and then we’ll have a better idea of how I can act upon the ARC. I want to make sure the Board and the community are of the same mind and they will inform that decision. But, Josè Padilla, at this point in time, now remember it’s just his opinion, and I know you’ll say it’s a pretty important opinion, but I have to talk to my Board colleagues and get their input through strategic planning, but we need to do something different for that facility.