A game against Patrick Baldwin Jr. leads Lake Central senior Kyle Ross to choose Milwaukee

Going from leading scorer in high school to fighting for minutes as a freshman is going to be an adjustment for Ross. Aside from Baldwin Jr., the Panthers have recently received commitments from Purdue Northwest transfer Vincent Miszkiewicz and Samba Kane, who figure to battle for minutes in the frontcourt.

“That’s one thing that Baldwin told me, too. You’ve been the guy and everything, you’ve taken the last shot, put up 30 points and everything like that,” Ross said. “Me going in as a freshman, I’m big on listening, trying to get on the same level as seniors and everything like that. Obviously with Patrick being one of the best players in the country, I’ll try to do everything I can to get on the floor freshman year. Taking the backseat role my freshman year, that’s no big deal. Obviously they want me to get stronger, faster, I feel like all that stuff takes time, so I’m OK with that.”