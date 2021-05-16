A game against Patrick Baldwin Jr. leads Lake Central senior Kyle Ross to choose Milwaukee

ST. JOHN — Three days after No. 4 overall recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. chose to play for his father at Milwaukee, Lake Central senior Kyle Ross decided to join them. But it was a relationship between Baldwin, head coach of the Panthers, and Ross that’s been years in the making.
Ross played against Baldwin Jr. and Phenom University, an AAU team owned by Miami Heat guard and Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, several years ago.
“That’s where his dad really noticed me,” Ross said. “He was like, ‘I want you to play with my son.’ After that, me and Patrick have had a great relationship.”
There’s also a Region connection already at Milwaukee. DeAndre Gholston, a 21st Century grad, was Milwaukee’s leading scorer last season, averaging 16.8 points per game for a team that went 10-12. That eased Ross's decision.
“He played a big part, too,” Ross said. “He was one of the people hitting me up first when I got that offer. He said, ‘Milwaukee’s a great spot and it’s definitely somewhere you can fit in.’ He’s been texting me on a daily basis.
“Leading scorer last year, so I think that’s pretty cool for him to be hitting me up and making sure I’m OK, trying to get in the gym with me and get on his level.”
After winning a state championship with Andrean in 2019, Ross transferred after playing one game his junior year at Andrean and finished out his prep career at Lake Central, where he averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest and was a second-team all-area selection.
“Playing basketball here at Lake Central was one of the funnest years I’ve ever had in my life,” Ross said. “They’re just good guys, meeting new people and everything like that, but definitely exciting to go on a bigger platform and better competition.”
The 6-foot-7 forward chose Milwaukee over Drake, Rhode Island, Green Bay and IUPUI. He’s a three-star prospect, ranked 319th nationally in his class, 12th in Indiana by 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
“Obviously Patrick went there, he's a high-level player and that’s going to bring scouts into the building every single day,” he said. “Coach Baldwin, I have a great relationship with him from the start. He’s taken upon me since my sophomore year after we won state at Andrean. He was a guy that was always transparent with me and always told me what he saw in me, and he’s definitely someone that can help me grow, become a better player and see what happens after basketball.”
Going from leading scorer in high school to fighting for minutes as a freshman is going to be an adjustment for Ross. Aside from Baldwin Jr., the Panthers have recently received commitments from Purdue Northwest transfer Vincent Miszkiewicz and Samba Kane, who figure to battle for minutes in the frontcourt.
“That’s one thing that Baldwin told me, too. You’ve been the guy and everything, you’ve taken the last shot, put up 30 points and everything like that,” Ross said. “Me going in as a freshman, I’m big on listening, trying to get on the same level as seniors and everything like that. Obviously with Patrick being one of the best players in the country, I’ll try to do everything I can to get on the floor freshman year. Taking the backseat role my freshman year, that’s no big deal. Obviously they want me to get stronger, faster, I feel like all that stuff takes time, so I’m OK with that.”
Ross is ready to get to work, and his accomplishment of getting to the next level has set in, and he wants those striving to play at the next level to know this: “If you’re actually working and putting the work in, they’ll find you. I’m excited. I couldn’t be more excited. I think about it literally every 10 minutes.”