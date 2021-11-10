A year after missing Big Ten Championships because of COVID, Lowell's Gabriel Sanchez is league's top freshman

Gabriel Sanchez got his redemption.
Big time. As in Big Ten time.
The Lowell product missed the Big Ten Championships last season because he had COVID-19. Sanchez said that was motivation for his effort at last week’s league meet that earned the Indiana University standout Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
“Last year I was so upset that I didn’t get to compete, but I guess you could say it’s a blessing in disguise,” Sanchez said. “The whole thing just worked out for me to get the award. It’s really a huge honor.”
In his first Big Ten Championships, Sanchez placed 45th, which was the best of any freshman in the field. He clocked in at 25 minutes, 58.4 seconds in the 5.2-mile race.
Sanchez won the state cross country title for Lowell in 2019 and was the 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. He was the state runner-up as a junior.
Sanchez is the first IU runner to win the top freshman award since Ben Veatch in 2016.
“I feel like it’s another attribute to how well my training is going and my coach is preaching it,” Sanchez said. “When you’re following in the line of Ben Veatch, a pretty well-known name in Indiana, it’s pretty huge.
“I’m hoping I can do some great things like (Veatch) did in the past. I hope to follow in the shadows of the great ones who have come through here.”
Sanchez also won the IU Open individual title earlier this season. He captured that 8K race in 25:13.0.
In other men’s cross country news,
- St. Francis (Illinois), the top-ranked NAIA team, captured the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title on Saturday. Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) was 14th overall.
The Saints are coached by Bishop Noll alum Jeff Barker, who was recognized as the league’s Coach of the Year.
Football
Western Michigan’s Braden Fiske (Michigan City) had five tackles and added a sack in a 42-30 loss to Central Michigan on Nov. 3. The sophomore defensive lineman has 24 tackles on the season.
- Grand Valley State’s Scott Cooper (LaPorte) caught his first career touchdown in a 14-9 victory over Saginaw Valley on Oct. 2. The junior tight end added his second TD of the season, a 30-yard reception, in a 14-9 victory over Michigan Tech on Oct. 30.
Teammate Aryuan Cain-Veasey (Michigan City) is tied for first with six rushing touchdowns to go with 380 rushing yards. Cain-Veasey is averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
- Bowling Green’s Nate Needham (Chesterton) is 14-for-14 on field-goal attempts this season. His 14 makes rank No. 1 in the nation, and Needham is a perfect 9-for-9, tied for the lead in the country, of field goals 40-plus yards. He is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.
- Anderson’s Jawan Coney (Morton) had three tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and added a sack in a 42-14 victory over Defiance.
Dean Foundos (Highland) had a 27-yard TD reception and Jacob Holifield (Calumet) recovered a fumble for Anderson.
Men’s Soccer
Trine won its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) title on Saturday, beatingr Kalamazoo 2-0.
Connor Malmquist (Morgan Twp.) has started 14 games for the Thunder (12-7-1), which earned the league's automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA Men’s Division III Soccer Championships. The first round runs Friday through Sunday.
Wrestling
Marian’s Stephen Roberson (Crown Point) won the 133-pound title at the Patriot Open on Saturday in Corbin, Kentucky. The freshman went 5-0 on the day with all his wins coming by fall.
Teammate Ricky Hegedus (Portage) was fifth at 149 pounds, going 6-2 at the event.
- Indiana’s Donnell Washington (Portage) had two pins and Jacob Moran (Portage) added two tech falls as the Hoosiers swept both Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Bellarmine.
Minnesota transfer and Portage grad Kasper McIntosh (157) picked up his first two wins for IU.
- Wabash 125-pounder Christian Merrill (Chesterton) was 4-0 on the day as the Little Giants won the Adrian Invitational.
James Lewis (Calumet, 285 pounds) picked up three wins for Wabash.
Softball
Marley Hanlon (Hanover Central) announced on social media she will use her final year of eligibility and play at Fresno State.
Hanlon (12-6) had a 2.48 ERA in 109 innings pitched at Illinois-Chicago last season in guiding the Flames to the NCAA Regional.
The Bulldogs were 37-12 last season, won the Mountain West Conference title, and advanced to the NCAA Regional.
Women's Volleyball
Elizabeth Buksa (Bishop Noll) has helped St. Xavier to a 25-3 record. The senior outside hitter is sixth in kills in helping the Cougars to an 18-0 record in the CCAC and 11-0 home record.
Women’s Bowling
Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) has won three straight tournaments. Carey rolled an 887 (258-178-254-197) to take the individual title at Saturday’s Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Jamboree in Jackson, Michigan.
Baseball
Kyle Iwinski (Griffith) announced on social media he’s committed to Purdue. The right-handed pitcher, who played his freshman season at Kankakee Community College, went 6-3.
Iwinski, who pitched for the NWI Oilmen this past summer, made 11 starts at Kankakee with three complete games. He pitched 71 1/3 innings with 74 strikeouts.
Women’s Soccer
Butler earned an at-large bid and will play at Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Jaycee Helmer (Munster) has played in six games for the Bulldogs (15-4-1).
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. Email Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.