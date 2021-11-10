A year after missing Big Ten Championships because of COVID, Lowell's Gabriel Sanchez is league's top freshman

Gabriel Sanchez got his redemption.

Big time. As in Big Ten time.

The Lowell product missed the Big Ten Championships last season because he had COVID-19. Sanchez said that was motivation for his effort at last week’s league meet that earned the Indiana University standout Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

“Last year I was so upset that I didn’t get to compete, but I guess you could say it’s a blessing in disguise,” Sanchez said. “The whole thing just worked out for me to get the award. It’s really a huge honor.”

In his first Big Ten Championships, Sanchez placed 45th, which was the best of any freshman in the field. He clocked in at 25 minutes, 58.4 seconds in the 5.2-mile race.

Sanchez won the state cross country title for Lowell in 2019 and was the 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. He was the state runner-up as a junior.

Sanchez is the first IU runner to win the top freshman award since Ben Veatch in 2016.

“I feel like it’s another attribute to how well my training is going and my coach is preaching it,” Sanchez said. “When you’re following in the line of Ben Veatch, a pretty well-known name in Indiana, it’s pretty huge.