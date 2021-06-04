AARON FERGUSON: Austin Peterson's unique path from Chesterton to UConn comes full circle in NCAA Regional

And the East coasters have taken a liking to the wide-smiled Midwesterner, too.

“He’s very proud of where he comes from and who he comes from,” MacDonald said, noting Peterson’s wishes to have the coaching staff meet his parents after a game against Georgetown this year. “Off the field he’s a gentleman, he’s nice and all that stuff. When he’s on the mound: mean.”

That competitiveness came out against Southern Miss, another regional team, this season. Peterson was walked-off by the Golden Eagles in his first career appearance at Purdue, allowing two hits, hitting a batter and allowing an unearned run to score in a 7-6 loss.

He wanted revenge in the Huskies’ uniform after his new team lost the first two games of the series.

Peterson threw six innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, striking out eight. UConn won the game 10-7 but it was 7-1 when he turned the ball over to the bullpen.

“He looked me right in the eye and he said, ‘I’m getting revenge on these guys.’ … He just went out there and stood on his head,” MacDonald said. “To me, he showed me, again, you can be Midwest nice all day long but when you get between the lines, that kid was going to fight for us and he has some pride to him.”