AARON FERGUSON: Roman Penn showcases Region 'toughness' in Drake's MVC runner-up season

ST. LOUIS — Drake's Roman Penn didn’t get to experience the NCAA Tournament run one season ago due to a broken foot, and its lingering effects impacted his final season as well.

But nobody would know it watching him play his senior year as he broke the program's all-time assists record, and stepped up time and again late in games including at his final Arch Madness.

“It’s pretty incredible you’ve got a guy playing out there on a broken foot and he’s our all-time assists leader now. What an unbelievable job for a guy to be that unselfish,” Drake coach Darian DeVries told The Times in February. “Again, another guy who knows how to win and it impacts the rest of the team.”

Penn, a Bishop Noll grad and Calumet City native, scored Drake’s final seven points of regulation in Saturday’s 79-78 semifinal win over Missouri State to advance to the championship. He scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half of that game. He went to work in the second half of Sunday’s championship, a 64-58 loss to Loyola, scoring 12 of his game-high 18 points.

He told The Times ahead of a February game in Valparaiso that his ankle doesn’t bother him and he undergoes plenty of treatment to stay healthy. But perhaps it’s what playing alongside four others from the Region has taught him, and how he feels about home.

“Just the toughness, the family feel you have, everybody supports everybody,” Penn said. “It’s like the Region versus everybody. Wherever we go, we label ourselves the Region and we take that with pride.”

Penn is the ultimate point guard. With four assists Sunday he stretches his program assists record to 428, which may not be final as the Bulldogs (24-10) await a potential postseason tournament.

He does more than see the floor. He’s the one bringing together the huddles. He’s actively talking defensively, directing the offense and encouraging his teammates.

“I think Penn might have one of the highest basketball IQs of a point guard in our league,” said Loyola senior Lucas Williamson, named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and tying Penn for a game-high 18 points. “He’s super quick and has a nice handle on the basketball. He always seems to be in control of his team. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Another word to define him: winner. Drake is 60-25 when Penn plays in his three seasons, including a 22-2 start in 2020-21, when the Bulldogs won 18 games to begin the season, before he broke his foot.

He decided to come back for one last season along with ShanQuan Hemphill (Michigan City), Tremell Murphy (Griffith), Jonah Jackson (Merrillville) and D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville). They welcomed likely the highest-ranked recruit Drake has brought in — the coach’s son, Tucker DeVries.

“Roman and along with all the other vets that we have have been nothing but spectacular for me,” Tucker DeVries said following Sunday’s loss. “They’re guys I look up to. I learn from their leadership and hopefully I take what they give me, and I aspire to be in their shoes one day. The confidence they’ve instilled in me from Day 1 to let me be myself and they’ve embraced me with open arms and it’s really special to see that from a group of vets who have done it before.”

Toughness is the word Penn used to describe Region basketball. Of eight people interviewed it was the first or second word used.

Penn exemplified toughness after he crouched toward the floor and grabbed at his ankle before the 4-minute mark in the second half. He waived off assistance and after a few seconds rose to his feet and limped down the court, ball in hand to lead the offense.

Down nine, his team needed him to make a run at a coveted championship and NCAA Tournament berth. He hit a pull-up jumper with 4:01 left to pull within seven. His free throws with 1:44 left made it 55-53. He again made a pair of free throws to pull the Bulldogs within 60-58 with 22 seconds left, but that’s as close as they’d get. He scored six of his team’s final 12 points.

“It means a lot. To be able to get five (local) guys on a D-I (team) is a blessing,” Penn said previously. “There’s so much talent in the Region that we think gets overlooked. We talk about all the time guys we think deserve it and didn’t get the recognition. We just try to shine a light on the Region as best we can.”

The Region should be proud of his performance, and if it is the end of the line for the local kids at Drake, it’s a run that should be celebrated.

“That’s what makes this place special, the Region, these kids are overlooked and that’s why they have a chip on their shoulder,” said Drake assistant Marty Richter, who recruited the Murphy twins, Hemphill and Wilkins to a junior college in Florida. “And when they get to the next level, they pan out because they’re good kids and they play extremely hard and they play to win.”

But this isn’t the end of the road. Jackson plans to go the coaching route and be a graduate assistant with Drake next year.

“I recommend to everybody who gets to play in college, if you have opportunities to play with guys you grew up with, do it,” he said. “There’s no better feeling.”

Hemphill, who played his best game of the season in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Southern Illinois, plans to explore his professional playing options. Tremell Murphy is undecided if he will pursue a professional career. He has a daughter on the way and may go the coaching route instead.

Penn is undecided on what’s next. Wilkins has another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic ruling that granted all players an extra year. He tore his ACL in the final regular-season game Feb. 26 and missed this year’s conference tournament run. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Defensive team.

“We’ve always been able to play our style of basketball, having that aggression and giving the Region something to be proud of,” Wilkins said in February. “I always think it’s in the back of our heads when we go into practices and games.”

And it showed time and again this season, and in St. Louis. A trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago, countless bus trips, dinners and hanging out were some of the memories they’ll cherish.

Said Penn: “It’s like a dream. We always talked about playing in this game all together, sadly not having D.J. It’s been fun, Tremell, Tank … seeing where we came from, growing up with them, it’s a memory you can’t take away and I’m going to remember that forever, win or loss.”

