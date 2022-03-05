AARON FERGUSON: ShanQuan Hemphill saves best performance with highest stakes yet

ST. LOUIS — Michigan City grad ShanQuan Hemphill is having a down year after the performance he turned in a season ago, but on Friday he showed he still has that next-level talent in him.

Hemphill scored a season-high 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and was key in the second half as Drake (23-9) punched its Arch Madness semifinal ticket in a 65-52 win over Southern Illinois.

“I’ve been waiting for him to do it the whole season, just go out and hoop,” Griffith grad Tremell Murphy said. “He played great tonight, great offense and great defense. It was amazing watching him tonight.”

Drake coach Darian DeVries said they knew it was going to be a low-possession game where someone would have to step up in the second half.

Hemphill answered in a key stretch late in the second half as the Salukis (16-15) began to find offensive consistency after a scoring drought of 6 minutes and 30 seconds. SIU’s Ben Coupet Jr. hit a 3 to cut the lead to 48-42 with 7:43 left before Hemphill executed the little things.

The sixth-year senior got a step on his defender with four on the shot clock to convert on the next possession. Then after a defensive stop, Tucker DeVries missed a layup that Hemphill cleared with an offensive rebound and drew a foul. He hit both free throws for Drake to take a decisive 10-point lead.

Salukis coach Bryan Mullins called Hemphill a difference maker.

“It was good. It felt like last year when I scored more points,” Hemphill told The Times with a smile. “My team got me involved and vice-versa. We were all sharing the ball today, so that was good.”

Of the 10 rebounds he grabbed, three of them were offensive. Each one looking as effortless as he makes it sound.

“Just go get it, really,” Hemphill said with a laugh. “Box out first and then go get it. I’ve gotta be the first one to get highest.”

To score 19 points on eight shots without attempting a 3-pointer means playing through contact. Hemphill drew six fouls and was 6-for-8 shooting and 7 for 8 at the free-throw line.

“You’ve got to see how the refs are calling the game,” Hemphill said. “They were calling it kind of tight so I was trying to attack them any chance I got.”

Bishop Noll grad Roman Penn followed Hemphill’s sequence with a floater in the lane to stretch the lead to 54-42. The Salukis wouldn’t get it closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Absent from the box score was Merrillville grad D.J. Wilkins, who tore his ACL against SIU on Feb. 26. Coach Darian DeVries said he was playing some of his best basketball. But he’s as engaged sitting at the front of the bench with the assistants as if he was trying to earn playing time.

“DJ’s a big part of our team,” freshman Tucker DeVries said. “He’s one of our vets, someone I’ve really looked up to. He’s instilled a lot of confidence in me and he did that again tonight.”

Said Hemphill: “It’s really tough, really tough. He’s a leader and still is leading while he’s on the bench. He’s talking to me throughout the game and talking to the rest of the guys throughout the game. It is tough not having him out there but we’re going to go do this for him.”

As the clock struck zeroes, Penn came to the near side of the court shouting “two more” raising his hand with the number two, signaling how many wins away they are from the Valley’s automatic bid and a tournament title. The sixth-year seniors from the Region came back to try and make back-to-back runs to March Madness.

All they need is two more.

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times. Leave a message for him at 219-853-2519 or email him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

