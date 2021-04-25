Andrean grad Luke Jaksich is Ball State's ace in the hole

One thing about Luke Jaksich is he’s a winner. Always has been, always will be.

The Ball State pitcher won two state titles at Andrean. He was part of St. Joseph College’s 2017 team that went 35-23. Before St. Joe’s even played its first game that season, Jaksich knew the school was closing.

The southpaw was back on the recruiting trail. Again.

“He had a dozen or so D-I schools on him,” his father George Jaksich said. “He committed to Ball State that week (of the announced closing). He spent a few years in the bullpen, but now is a top starter.”

“Luke brings a competitive fire to the mound and air of confidence that separates him from most,” Ball State coach Rich Maloney said. “He is into the game whether he pitches or is rooting his teammates on.

“He has become one of our leaders on the team.”

Jaksich is 5-1 in seven starts. He’s got 68 strikeouts with 16 walks in 47 innings pitched. Opponents are only hitting .247 against him.

Ball State (24-11) is second in the MAC at 15-4, a half-game behind leader Central Michigan.

Jaksich is 34th in the NCAA rankings in strikeout per nine innings (13.1).