Andrean grad Luke Jaksich is Ball State's ace in the hole

One thing about Luke Jaksich is he’s a winner. Always has been, always will be.
The Ball State pitcher won two state titles at Andrean. He was part of St. Joseph College’s 2017 team that went 35-23. Before St. Joe’s even played its first game that season, Jaksich knew the school was closing.
The southpaw was back on the recruiting trail. Again.
“He had a dozen or so D-I schools on him,” his father George Jaksich said. “He committed to Ball State that week (of the announced closing). He spent a few years in the bullpen, but now is a top starter.”
“Luke brings a competitive fire to the mound and air of confidence that separates him from most,” Ball State coach Rich Maloney said. “He is into the game whether he pitches or is rooting his teammates on.
“He has become one of our leaders on the team.”
Jaksich is 5-1 in seven starts. He’s got 68 strikeouts with 16 walks in 47 innings pitched. Opponents are only hitting .247 against him.
Ball State (24-11) is second in the MAC at 15-4, a half-game behind leader Central Michigan.
Jaksich is 34th in the NCAA rankings in strikeout per nine innings (13.1).
“Luke’s consistency level this year has really solidified our team,” Maloney said. “I wouldn’t rule him out getting a chance at the next level. The way he competes and commands four pitches is special. It’s been a joy watching him develop into one of the top pitchers in our league.”
The 6-foot-2 lefty has always been a star. He helped the 59ers to 3A state championships in 2014 and 2015 during his sophomore and junior seasons and had a 1.34 ERA his senior year when Andrean moved up to Class 4A.
Jaksich was the starting pitcher in the 2015 state title game — going 4 1/3 innings in a 2-1 victory over Jasper.
In other college baseball news:
• Wake Forest slugger Bobby Seymour (St. John/Mount Carmel) had five RBI in a 14-8 victory over Western Carolina on April 20.
Seymour, who has nine home runs this season, hit a three-run homer in the victory. He leads the Demon Deacons with 35 RBI.
• Purdue’s Ben Nisle (Lake Central) has started all 27 games and is hitting .284. He leads the Boilermakers in runs scored (24) and has added 16 RBI.
• Benedictine’s Damen Castillo (Highland) is second on the team in hitting (.343) and doubles (11). The junior has three homers and 25 RBI for the Eagles (19-6), who have won 13 straight.
• Kankakee’s Kyle Iwinski (Griffith) is 5-0 with two complete games. The freshman right-hander has 42 strikeouts and just eight walks in 40 innings pitched. He also has a 2.90 ERA.
Women's volleyball
Purdue lost to Kentucky (22-1) in the NCAA Regional Finals on April 20.
Emma Terwilliger (Valparaiso) played in all three sets for the Boilermakers.
Softball
Rose-Hulman’s Alexis Fortuna (Bishop Noll) hit .467 over a six-game stretch last week, finishing 7-for-15 with a double and two runs scored. The sophomore had a .533 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage.
Track and field
Indianapolis’ Brian Sales (Merrillville) won the men's 400 meters with a time of 48.92 seconds at the 114th annual Little State Championships.
The Greyhounds' Brittney Clark (Valparaiso) won the women's pole vault by clearing 3.87 meters.
• Grand Valley State’s Makiyah Smallwood (Michigan City) helped the 400 relay to a first-place finish with a time of 41 seconds at the Al Owens Classic.
• Indiana State’s Avery Taylor (TF North) was fifth in the men's 110 hurdles in 14.47 seconds at the 2021 Gibson Invitational.
The Sycamores' Riley Tuerff (LaPorte) was fifth in the women’s 100 hurdles at 14.57 seconds.
Gallery: Craig Buzea leads Crown Point during offseason weights
Craig Buzea was pulling double duty after accepting the Crown Point job while also coaching Homewood-Flossmoor in its spring season.
Photos by Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Coach Craig Buzea, right, greets members of Crown Point's football team inside the school's weight room recently. Buzea enters the school's pr…
After leading Homewood-Flossmoor to a 94-26 record across 11 seasons, new Crown Point football coach Craig Buzea is ready to take the Bulldogs…
Although head coach Craig Buzea will retire from teaching at Homewood-Flossmoor by the end of the 2021 school year, his sights continue to be …
The addition of Craig Buzea makes Crown Point a serious threat on the football field, as the head coach takes over with decades of experience …
New Bulldogs head coach Craig Buzea noticed the promise and potential within Crown Point's current football program, which helped in his decis…
Over a 13 season span as head coach of Portage football, Craig Buzea won four sectionals, one semistate and one regional.
Crown Point's offer to Craig Buzea was one that he simply couldn't refuse. The Bulldogs' new head coach had previously shared that the positio…
Bulldogs head coach Craig Buzea talks to members of Crown Point's football team inside the school's weight room.
Crown Point head coach Craig Buzea, left, talks with a member of his football squad during a team workout.
Craig Buzea, left, a Hobart native and Griffith graduate, returns close to home in his new role as head coach of Crown Point's football program.
Craig Buzea, left, has spent 11 years with Homewood-Flossmoor, helping their football program advance to one semifinal and four quarterfinals.
Coach Craig Buzea leads Crown Point football through a team workout inside the school's weight room on Thursday afternoon.
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.