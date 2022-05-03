Austin Peterson making his mark at UConn, making a case for the MLB Draft

UConn’s Austin Peterson wanted to control his own destiny.

He didn’t want to leave it up to someone else.

The former Chesterton ace started his career at Purdue, but had his sights set on being a starter. The Boilermakers had other plans.

“I knew if I really wanted to play at the next level I had to switch things up myself,” the UConn star pitcher said. “I wanted to be a starter, but they wanted me to pitch out of the 'pen. It’s not what I wanted to do.

“I felt if I was going to take my career to the next level, I had to make that step (to transfer) and a change of scenery.”

Peterson’s decision turned out to be brilliant.

The senior right-hander has been lights-out this season for the Huskies, who went 19-2 in April. Peterson, the team’s ace, is 8-0 on the season with a 2.95 ERA. He’s added 94 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 72 2/3 innings pitched — good for top 10 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“It couldn’t have worked out any better; it’s not the script I’d have written out of high school, but it’s been a huge blessing,” Peterson said. “I love the change of scenery, I love the East Coast, and it’s really worked out for the best.”

Peterson doesn’t want to look to July’s MLB Draft or even talk about it. He’s enjoying getting the ball every five days and taking in the memories as the team is making them. UConn is 37-8 overall and 11-1 in the Big East.

Peterson is 15-1 in his two seasons with the Huskies and continues to improve by the outing. He was named All-Big East Second Team in 2021 and going into this season was named a preseason All-American.

“I think last year I had a chip on my shoulder, knowing what I could do and what I could accomplish, and getting in my head that, ‘Yes, I belong here (at this level),’” Peterson said.

Peterson said his slider has been a big difference in his development.

“It’s been a lot better than in the past,” Peterson said. “In high school it was my bread and butter, but at Purdue I lost it a little bit. It was really inconsistent until I made some tweaks to mechanics and the slider has been much better and making a big difference.”

The 6-foot-6, 234-pounder is coming off a nice outing against Butler on Friday — when he started the first game of a three-game series sweep — and had his parents, Glenn and Audra, take the short road trip to see him play.

In other college baseball news:

• Michigan State’s Conner Tomasic (Lake Central), Peterson’s old roommate at Purdue, went 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing just four hits with two strikeouts in an 8-4 victory over Minnesota Friday in Big Ten action. It was Tomasic’s third win of the season.

• Indianapolis ace Xavier Rivas (Portage) struck out 12 in six innings of work against Illinois-Springfield. The sophomore moved to second all-time in program history in single-season strikeouts (112). Rivas has now had double-digit strikeouts in nine of his 10 outings this season.

Softball

Cardinal Stritch’s Sidney Hero (Griffith) broke the program’s single-season stolen base record last Friday with her 39th of the season.

Hero was a perfect 35-for-35 on the season before getting caught stealing against St. Ambrose for the first time this season.

• Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish (Crown Point) was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Elish held Texas, her former team, scoreless on two hits in 6 2/3 innings — and added a two-run homer — in a 3-0 victory. Elish struck out 10 for her 10th consecutive win. Elish is 7-0 in conference play with a 1.76 ERA with 52 strikeouts and only nine walks. Conference opponents are hitting just .184 against her.

• Denison’s Maggie Ballentine (Crown Point) was 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBI — including a grand slam — in a 12-6 victory over Wittenberg.

Ballentine, who is hitting .329, has seven homers, nine doubles, 29 RBI and 32 runs scored.

Men’s track and field

Joe Garling (Hanover Central) won the hammer throw with a toss of 51.06 meters to carry Manchester to the team title at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Connor Havens (LaPorte) was fourth in both the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, and fifth in the 10,000 meters.

• Wabash’s Jake Oostman (Crown Point) was fifth overall in the pole vault at the 2022 NCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Women’s track and field

Dakota Goetz (Lowell) was seventh in the women’s hammer throw as Manchester won the HCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

• Aaliyah Briggs (Michigan City) was fourth in the javelin and fifth in the shot put as Rose-Hulman finished third at the HCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Women’s basketball

Daijah Smith (Lighthouse) has committed to Illinois State. The standout guard was named a NJCAA Third-Team All-American this past season at Wabash Valley.

Smith averaged 17.3 points and added 6.1 rebounds a game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Smith led the Lady Warriors to a 28-2 season, a region and district championship, and a trip to the NJCAA Championships in Lubbock, Texas.

