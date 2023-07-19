WHITING — Tuesday's Northern League All-Star was a celebration of Region talent for the Region-based league.

"Seeing a bunch of guys I played against in high school playing tonight was definitely cool," Portage alum and current Corn Dog Scott Hansen said. "I saw a lot of the high school coaches here too. It's cool, a lot of local guys making a name for themselves and coming out here and showing what they can do."

Hansen posted a 1-for-4 line with an RBI and a stolen base. Hansen will head to Toledo in the fall to play for the Rockets after playing at South Suburban.

The West, made up of players from the Panthers, Oilmen and Vikings, beat the East, made of Corn Dogs, Miracle and Generals players, 7-3 at Oil City Stadium on Tuesday.

Late home runs by Kevin Bushnell and George Bilecki helped the West squad pull away from the East late in the game, but the result of the exhibition didn't bother Justin Huisman, the East's manager all too much.

"It’s a lot of fun,” Huisman, the Corn Dogs manager, said. “There’s no pressure. You’re just trying to go out there and showcase yourself, the team and the league. You meet different personalities, people you’ve played against and don’t really know what their personalities are like. It’s a lot of fun to come together for one night and see what you can do out there for the fans."

Hansen echoed Huisman's sentiment.

"[The goal] is to come and out have as much fun as possible really," Hansen said. "Also, put on a show for the fans. They see all of us as all-stars, so you want to play like an all-star for them."

Kevin Hall supplied energy out of the leadoff spot for the East squad. The Munster graduate representing the Corn Dogs this summer before heading to Grambling State delivered two hits, a walk and an RBI on the evening.

Kevin Denty, a Marian Catholic alumnus who will suit up for Valparaiso next spring, showcased his plate discipline by working two walks and scoring a run for the West All-Stars.

"I get to come home, stay in the summer with my family and they get to see me play all the time. A lot of guys I've known for 10-plus years. It's cool to get out here and play with them instead of against them.

Players from the area didn't stop at the batters.

Crown Point graduate Dylan Matusak worked a scoreless, hitless inning for the East. Former Chesterton Trojan Sean Kasper also retired the side without allowing a run.

Hobart graduates Gavin Gallagher and Ivan Balboa each pitched an inning with Gallagher fanning two. Josh Ortiz, a Portage graduate and current PNW Pride, and Adam Walters, an Illiana Christian graduate, threw an inning for the East as well.

Will Moell from Munster and Hunter Niksch, a former Andrean 59er, each toed the rubber for an inning for the West All-Stars.

"[The crowd] was cool," Hansen said. "To see them all come together and all the different groups of teams and different T-shirts is definitely a lot of fun."

PHOTOS: Oil City Stadium hosts the Northern League All-Star Game