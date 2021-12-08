Basketball pursuit: Merrillville grad Cameron Wilbon finds a home at Sacramento State

To say it’s been a crazy ride would be an understatement for Cameron Wilbon.

The Merrillville native literally went from coast to coast this past year. After three seasons at Division I Robert Morris in Pennsylvania, Wilbon ended up at Sacramento State, where he’s started all but one game.

A knee injury at Merrillville, wrist surgery while at Robert Morris, and a broken nose at Sacramento State have been minor bumps in the road.

“I just keep battling back,” Wilbon said. “I just keep my head down and keep going. When you have the love for the game like I do, nothing can take the game away from me.”

To add more adversity to a new college and program, Sacramento State head coach Brian Katz, who recruited Wilbon when he entered the transfer portal, was forced to retire for health reasons four days before the season opener.

Wilbon has started all but one game at Sacramento State, and that was only because of a broken nose. He’s loving his new team, his new role, and being in better weather.

“I miss the Region and my family, but not the Region weather,” Wilbon said with a laugh.