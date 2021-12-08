 Skip to main content
Basketball pursuit: Merrillville grad Cameron Wilbon finds a home at Sacramento State
REGION COLLEGIANS

To say it’s been a crazy ride would be an understatement for Cameron Wilbon.

The Merrillville native literally went from coast to coast this past year. After three seasons at Division I Robert Morris in Pennsylvania, Wilbon ended up at Sacramento State, where he’s started all but one game.

A knee injury at Merrillville, wrist surgery while at Robert Morris, and a broken nose at Sacramento State have been minor bumps in the road.

“I just keep battling back,” Wilbon said. “I just keep my head down and keep going. When you have the love for the game like I do, nothing can take the game away from me.”

To add more adversity to a new college and program, Sacramento State head coach Brian Katz, who recruited Wilbon when he entered the transfer portal, was forced to retire for health reasons four days before the season opener.

Wilbon has started all but one game at Sacramento State, and that was only because of a broken nose. He’s loving his new team, his new role, and being in better weather.

“I miss the Region and my family, but not the Region weather,” Wilbon said with a laugh.

Wilbon is fourth in scoring (7.1), third in rebounds (4.1) and second in steals (1.3) per game.

“Cameron is the perfect fit for our program — he’s extremely tough, smart, unselfish and extremely versatile,” interim head coach Brandon Laird said. “We love his ability to rebound, defend multiple positions, and play inside and outside offensively.

“We fully expect Cameron to have a major impact in Big Sky Conference play throughout the season.”

A history major, Wilbon has plans to teach and coach when his playing days are over. However, he’s still got two years of eligibility remaining and hopes to play professionally.

Transferring schools is stressful and a roll of the dice, but Wilbon is happy with the move.

“It’s really like taking a leap of faith, you never know how it’s going to work” Wilbon said. “I honestly feel I made the perfect decision by coming here. It’s really been a perfect fit for me. I immediately felt a connection and I’m extremely happy with my expanded role here.”

In other men’s basketball news:

• Barry University’s Nick Anderson (Lake Central) is second on the team in scoring at over 16 points a game. The freshman guard had a career-high 22 against NYACK College.

Barry, a Division II school in Florida, is 8-0 on the season and ranked in the NABC top 25 poll.

• Cedarville’s Conner TenHove (Valparaiso) earned Rapid Fired Pizza Athlete of the Week after averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.

The 6-foot-7 senior is averaging 10.6 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game for the Division II school.

Football

• The College of DuPage overcame a 21-point deficit to beat Nassau (N.Y.) 34-29 in the inaugural NJCAA Division III Championship.

Freshman defensive tackle Michael Simon (Hanover Central) finished the season with 42 tackles. He was second on the team in both tackles for loss (13) and sacks (five).

Freshman defensive tackle Armond Earving (Lake Central) is also on the roster.

Women’s basketball

• Tuskegee’s Ashiala Jackson (Merrillville) is leading the Division II team in scoring and rebounding at 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds, respectively.

The redshirt junior forward, who was a second-team preseason Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) pick, had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds against Mississippi College and 16 points and 11 rebounds against Clark.

• Trinity Christian’s Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) was named the CCAC Player of the Week. Kreykes had games of 34, 29 and 34 points to average 32.3 points during three-straight wins.

Kreykes leads the team in scoring (26.9), rebounding (9.3) and steals (2.8) per game.

Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson (EC Central) had a career-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 74-67 victory over Vanderbilt.

The sophomore center leads the team in rebounds.

• Toledo’s Hannah Noveroske (Michigan City) came off the bench for eight points and two rebounds in a 68-63 loss to Seton Hall on Nov. 26.

Women’s bowling

• Kentucky Wesleyan’s Samantha Bugno (Highland) was 31st overall with a six-game average of 182.33 as the team finished 13th among 16 teams at the Tier 1 National Team Match Games.

Women’s swimming

• NC State’s Kay Foley (Munster) was fourth in the 1,650-yard freestyle as the team captured the NC State/GAC Invitational. The No. 3 Wolfpack edged Stanford, Duke, North Carolina, and Arizona State, among others, in the loaded field.

Volleyball

• Marian’s magical season came to an end Friday in a third-set loss to eventual champion Missouri Baptist in the semifinals of the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) had six kills in the loss.

The Knights finished the season with a 35-3 record.

Women’s soccer

South Suburban advanced to the NJCAAA Division II National Tournament before falling to eventual champion Heartland.

Amaris Gonzalez (TF South), daughter of South Suburban head coach Tony Gonzalez, was named First Team All-American. The freshman forward scored four goals in two national tournament games, including a hat trick against Cape Fear. She also led the division with 105 points, 118 shots and 29 assists on the season. She finished second in goals with 38.

• West Florida’s Bela Labovic (Schererville, Marian Catholic) played 22 minutes in a heartbreaker 1-1 loss on penalty kicks to Florida Tech in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional championship.

The Argonauts finished the season with a 14-3-3 record.

• Kendal Ziel (Munster) will be a master’s student at IUN and continue her career there.

Ziel finished her career at Wisconsin-Parkside, a Division II school, with a 3.5 grade-point average.

Women’s track and field

• Murray State’s Kayla Bell (TF South) ran a school-record in the 300-meters with a time of 39.34 seconds at the Crimson & Gold Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Baseball

• Will Moell (Munster) announced on social media he will continue his career at John Hopkins next fall. Moell was 3-1 last season for the Class 4A regional champion Mustangs. He added 36 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched with one save.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

