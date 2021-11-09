5 takeaways from Valparaiso's season-opening loss to Toledo

VALPARAISO — The curtain was lifted for real on the 2021-22 Valparaiso basketball season and the Beacons showed on Tuesday night that they’re still working out some kinks from the dress rehearsal.

Valparaiso led 61-60 with just over three minutes remaining against Toledo before the Rockets ripped off the final nine points of the game to come away from the Athletics-Recreation Center with a 69-61 victory.

The loss marked the second straight game that the Beacons have held a late-game lead only to fizzle down the stretch. Valparaiso led Flagler by six points with just over three minutes remaining before getting outscored 11-2 in the closing moments of the second exhibition.

“We’ve got to close a game,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We took a couple shots; we didn’t execute defensively there. We’ve just got to learn from it and we will."

Bitter ending

The Beacons trailed by seven points midway through the second half when Trevor Anderson and Kevion Taylor began to catch fire. The pair of Wisconsin natives scored Valparaiso’s next 15 points, including an and-one layup from Anderson that put the Beacons up 61-60 with 3:32 remaining. The bottom dropped out from that moment on.