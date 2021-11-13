 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blake Wesley, Dane Goodwin propel Notre Dame to opening win
alert urgent
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Blake Wesley, Dane Goodwin propel Notre Dame to opening win

ACC Media Day Basketball

Notre Dame improved to 22-0 in home openers under coach Mike Brey with Saturday's win over Cal State Northridge.

 Matt Kelley, Associated Press

SOUTH BEND — Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and Dane Goodwin scored 18 — all on 3-pointers — as Notre Dame opened its season with a 68-52 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Wesley, a South Bend native, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor — including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line — in 24 minutes.

Goodwin missed his two 2-point tries but nailed 6 of 8 from distance. The rest of the Fighting Irish hit just 1 of 13 from deep. Paul Atkinson Jr., a graduate transfer from Yale, contributed 16 points and six rebounds in his first game for Notre Dame.

Atin Wright topped the Matadors (0-2) with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame shot 49% from the floor and 41% from distance. The Irish took a 5-4 lead 1:53 into the game on a Goodwin 3-pointer and never trailed again. They led 32-26 at halftime and upped their lead to 57-37 on a Wesley dunk with 6:59 left in the game.

Notre Dame is now 22-0 in home openers in the Mike Brey era.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Nov. 13, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts