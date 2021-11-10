Caitlin Morison returns for one final season with Valpo women's basketball

“Caitlin finished last year really strong so I was really excited about the possibility of her coming back this season,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “I tried to approach it with her that if she found a job that she wanted, she had to take it, especially with the landscape we’re in now. I also let her know that we’d love to have her back.”

Morrison was in and out of spring workouts with the team and took some vacations to clear her head to make a decision. When she was away from the team she would get text messages from Grace White and Carie Weinman, a pair of fifth-year seniors who had already decided to come back. She also heard from Molly Sheehan, a 17-year-old freshman guard who has grown to be one of Morrison’s closest friends on the team.

“They all just let me know that they missed me and they wanted me back,” Morrison said. “It’s a special connection that we all have. The best part is just being here and being back with all of them.”

With Morrison on the roster, the Beacons return 93 percent of their scoring from last year as well as 91.6 percent of the rebounding and 96.4 percent of the assists. The senior will be joined in the starting lineup by Weinman and White as well as First Team All-Valley guard Shay Frederick. Maya Dunson, a midseason transfer from Loyola last year, has the inside track to be the fifth starter.