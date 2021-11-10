Caitlin Morison returns for one final season with Valpo women's basketball

VALPARAISO – Caitlin Morrison’s decision to return to the Valparaiso women’s basketball team for a sixth year was ultimately an easy one.
That doesn’t mean Morrison didn’t ponder her options when the NCAA granted all basketball players an additional year of eligibility following a season marred by COVID-19. The 24-year-old forward initially waved off any thought of returning to college basketball, but as time went on, and text messages from teammates poured in, Morrison finally came to terms with the simplest of truths.
“I love basketball,” Morrison said. “I love this team. We still have a lot to prove, and I wanted to be here for that.”
No one would blame Morrison if she decided to walk away from the game. The 6-foot-2 forward has dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout her career that caused her to undergo several ankle surgeries. Morrison was in position to gain an extra year of eligibility because she used the 2018-19 season as a medical redshirt following her second ankle reconstruction surgery.
“The healthiest I’ve been here was my freshman year, but the ankle feels good now and I’m ready to go,” Morrison said.
Morrison started all 25 games for Valparaiso last season and she hasn’t missed a game in two years. The forward averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game and she ended the season with 16 points in consecutive games before grabbing a pair of steals and blocking two shots in a season-ending loss to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
“Caitlin finished last year really strong so I was really excited about the possibility of her coming back this season,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “I tried to approach it with her that if she found a job that she wanted, she had to take it, especially with the landscape we’re in now. I also let her know that we’d love to have her back.”
Morrison was in and out of spring workouts with the team and took some vacations to clear her head to make a decision. When she was away from the team she would get text messages from Grace White and Carie Weinman, a pair of fifth-year seniors who had already decided to come back. She also heard from Molly Sheehan, a 17-year-old freshman guard who has grown to be one of Morrison’s closest friends on the team.
“They all just let me know that they missed me and they wanted me back,” Morrison said. “It’s a special connection that we all have. The best part is just being here and being back with all of them.”
With Morrison on the roster, the Beacons return 93 percent of their scoring from last year as well as 91.6 percent of the rebounding and 96.4 percent of the assists. The senior will be joined in the starting lineup by Weinman and White as well as First Team All-Valley guard Shay Frederick. Maya Dunson, a midseason transfer from Loyola last year, has the inside track to be the fifth starter.
“We start every year going through the basics, but with all of our experience, we have been able to get to places a bit faster,” Evans said. “There are kids here who remember our first years where we didn’t have a lot of success. Our older kids are bringing an experience and a maturity that is helping to bring the rest of the program along. We have a culture here that is built on basketball.”