Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic paces No. 7 Purdue in 96-67 win over Bellarmine

WEST LAFAYETTE — Crown Point grad Sasha Stefanovic made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points to lead No. 7 Purdue past Bellarmine 96-67 on Tuesday night.

Zach Edey added 16 points, Isaiah Thompson had 15 points, Brandon Newman 14 and Jaden Ivey 11 for the Boilermakers in their season opener.

C.J. Fleming and Dylan Penn each scored 14 points for Bellarmine.

The Boilermakers, who made 16 of 34 from 3-point range, led by as many as 36 points in the second half. Purdue shot 50% for the game while the Knights were held to 41%.

Purdue broke open the game with a 19-3 run that produced a 40-23 lead. The Boilermakers led 50-37 at half.

Big picture

Purdue: The Boilermakers have won nine straight season openers by an average of 28 points and are 16-1 in openers under Matt Painter.

Bellarmine: The Knights are in their second season in Division I and aren't afraid to play the big boys. Last year they opened against Duke, and this season they'll play No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA on back-to-back nights next week.

