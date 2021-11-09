Five takeaways from Valparaiso's season-opening loss to Toledo

VALPARAISO — The curtain was lifted for real on the 2021-22 Valparaiso basketball season and the Beacons showed on Tuesday night that they’re still working out some kinks from the dress rehearsal.
Valparaiso led 61-60 with just over three minutes remaining against Toledo before the Rockets ripped off the final nine points of the game to come away from the Athletics-Recreation Center with a 69-61 victory.
The loss marked the second straight game that the Beacons have held a late-game lead only to fizzle down the stretch. Valparaiso led Flagler by six points with just over three minutes remaining before getting outscored 11-2 in the closing moments.
“We’ve got to close a game,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We took a couple shots; we didn’t execute defensively there. We’ve just got to learn from it and we will."
Bitter ending
The Beacons trailed by seven points midway through the second half when Trevor Anderson and Kevion Taylor began to catch fire. The pair of Wisconsin natives scored Valparaiso’s next 15 points, including an and-one layup from Anderson that put the Beacons up 61-60 with 3:32 remaining. The bottom dropped out from that moment on.
Michigan State transfer Thomas Kithier missed an open layup at the rim and Anderson missed a jumper in the paint after the Rockets knocked down a pair of free throws to recapture the lead. MAC Freshman of the Year Ryan Rollins sliced through Valparaiso’s defense like a knife through butter to give Toledo a 64-61 lead. The backbreaker came when Taylor then missed a pair of free throws leading to a 3-pointer on the other end from JT Shumate. In the span of two minutes the air went out of the building and the Beacons were heading to their first loss in a home opener since 2004.
“We have to learn how to win in closing time,” Kithier said. “We had both games. We had the momentum. We’ll figure it out. We’ll look at those last three minutes and 30 seconds and we’ll figure it out.”
Kithier shines … for a half
Kithier continued to flash the potential to be Valparaiso’s next star post player that he showed in the two exhibition games when he scored 14 points on eight shots in the first half on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-8 forward took over the game offensively by scoring three straight baskets for the Beacons and then helped jump-start a 10-0 run with six points in under two minutes.
As quickly as Kithier shined on Tuesday, he faded to the background. Toledo attacked him in the paint in the second half and held Kithier scoreless for the final 18 minutes of the game. The Michigan State transfer finished with a team-high 16 points and five rebounds.
“They were packing the key a little more,” Kithier said. “They changed some stuff up in the second half so we started to post up Kevion and he was going to work. We were just feeding the hot hand in the second half for the most part.”
Getting Young(er)
Valparaiso freshman Keyondre Young was among the first substitutes of the season when he came in the game with classmate Darius DeAveiro during the first media timeout. Young didn’t take long to make a good first impression as he knocked down a corner 3-pointer on his first possession down the floor and the Oklahoma Mr. Basketball finished with three points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of action.
It was thought that Lottich might decide to redshirt Young, especially after he didn’t make an appearance in the two exhibition games. With Ben Krikke currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Lottich made the decision to burn the redshirt year in exchange for immediate returns.
“I woke up one morning and said, 'I really think we need to add some athleticism,'” Lottich said. “I’m sitting there thinking about recruiting and all this kind of stuff and this guy is on our team. Since we got together in June this has been a learning process for all of us and freshmen have a big jump that they’re making. Like all freshmen, he’s continuing to have a humble attitude. He’s obviously got some attributes that he does that other guys on our team can’t do. We’ll continue to have him in the game and trust that he’ll make some plays.”
Baby steps
DeAveiro might not have started the first game of his college career, but the freshman was on the court during crunch time on Tuesday night. The Canadian point guard played a team-high 26 minutes off the bench and he was on the floor for the final 15:23 of the second half.
“He brings something different that I can’t really bring,” Anderson said. “He’s a pesty guard defensively and when he checks in he’s picking up full court. That can disrupt another team and doing that type of stuff, the little scrappy stuff that every team needs (is important).”
Painful absence
Krikke missed just the second game of his college career on Tuesday night and he was joined in street clothes by sophomore Connor Barrett (shoulder). Lottich didn’t offer a timetable for either player after Tuesday’s game but he indicated they may be back soon.
“Connor practiced the other day and what’s he dealing with is painful and it’s at a point where it’s more of a pain tolerance thing,” Lottich said. “Ben is the same thing. He is coming along. I was in some ways optimistic that he could get going for this game. He tried to accelerate a little bit yesterday and it just didn’t react. I’ll tell you this about Ben. If he tells you he can’t go, he can’t go. It’s going to be nice to have both those guys back.”