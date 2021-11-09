Five takeaways from Valparaiso's season-opening loss to Toledo

“We have to learn how to win in closing time,” Kithier said. “We had both games. We had the momentum. We’ll figure it out. We’ll look at those last three minutes and 30 seconds and we’ll figure it out.”

Kithier shines … for a half

Kithier continued to flash the potential to be Valparaiso’s next star post player that he showed in the two exhibition games when he scored 14 points on eight shots in the first half on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-8 forward took over the game offensively by scoring three straight baskets for the Beacons and then helped jump-start a 10-0 run with six points in under two minutes.

As quickly as Kithier shined on Tuesday, he faded to the background. Toledo attacked him in the paint in the second half and held Kithier scoreless for the final 18 minutes of the game. The Michigan State transfer finished with a team-high 16 points and five rebounds.

“They were packing the key a little more,” Kithier said. “They changed some stuff up in the second half so we started to post up Kevion and he was going to work. We were just feeding the hot hand in the second half for the most part.”

Getting Young(er)