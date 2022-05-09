 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Former Hoosiers favorite Jordan Hulls joining Indiana staff

Jordan Hulls, Brandon Triche

In this file photo from 2013, Indiana's Jordan Hulls, right, guards Syracuse's Brandon Triche in an East Regional semifinal. Hulls is returning to his alma mater to join head coach Mike Woodson's staff.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file, Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Mike Woodson is bringing back fan favorite Jordan Hulls as the Hoosiers' team and recruiting coordinator.

Hulls, who attended high school at nearby Bloomington South, scored 1,318 career points at Indiana and was part of the team that upset No. 1 Kentucky on Christian Watford's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in 2010 as well as the 2013 Indiana team that won the school's first Big Ten outright title in 20 years.

He will rejoin the program when he completes his ninth professional season. Hulls has been playing in Germany since 2020.

"It's hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me and my family," Hulls said in a statement released by the athletic department. "Indiana University has been a part of me my whole life and I couldn't be more excited to come home and work with coach Woodson, the entire staff, and our players in the program."

Hulls won the National Senior Class Award in 2013 and the 2009 IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award after leading Bloomington South to a 26-0 record and the Class 4A state title.

Woodson also promoted Steven Surface to director of basketball operations.

Surface spent the past six seasons in the program, first as an administrative intern, then as graduate assistant for basketball operations, and finally as a senior staff assistant and operations analyst.

