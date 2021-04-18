Former Michigan State player transfers to Valpo, has two years of immediate eligibility

Thomas Kithier wanted to be needed and the Valparaiso men’s basketball team had a need.
Now, the two will spend the next two years together.
Kithier, a 6-foot-8 forward who spent the last three years with Michigan State, committed to Valparaiso on Sunday night, ending a whirlwind recruitment process that included offers from Clemson, Indiana and Nebraska.
“The biggest thing was wanting a bigger role,” Kithier said. “The ability to show that I can do more on the court. I felt like I could give more than I was giving at Michigan State. With Valpo, it felt like they wanted me and they needed me from the start.”
Kithier averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.8 minutes as a junior while shooting 65% from the field. He was rarely asked, or allowed, to do more than shoot right at the basket while with the Spartans. Kithier is confident in moving away from the basket and even knocking down perimeter looks. The ability to show more offensive skills is what appealed him when looking to transfer.
“My biggest strength is my versatility,” Kithier said. “I can score in the post and away from the post. Defensively, I can cover up for some people. I’m a great talker on the court. I’m looking to keep working on my 3-point shot. I haven’t had the chance to showcase that and I want to work toward consistently hitting them.”
Kithier talked to Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson a lot during the recruitment process after Anderson committed to Valparaiso earlier this month. Much like Anderson, Kithier talked at length about the impact of the Missouri Valley Conference in his decision.
“When I went in the portal, I wasn’t concerned with the level,” Kithier said. “I don’t look at Valparaiso like a mid-major. The Valley is a great conference that falls between a mid-major and a high-major.”
Kithier joins Anderson and Winona State transfer Keyvion Taylor as transfers to join Valparaiso for the 2021-22 season. In addition to four incoming freshmen, Valparaiso has seven newcomers and one remaining scholarship for next season.
Also, Valparaiso graduate and Merrillville product Mileek McMillan announced on Friday that he will play his final season of college basketball at Western Michigan.