Former Michigan State player transfers to Valpo, has two years of immediate eligibility

Thomas Kithier wanted to be needed and the Valparaiso men’s basketball team had a need.

Now, the two will spend the next two years together.

Kithier, a 6-foot-8 forward who spent the last three years with Michigan State, committed to Valparaiso on Sunday night, ending a whirlwind recruitment process that included offers from Clemson, Indiana and Nebraska.

“The biggest thing was wanting a bigger role,” Kithier said. “The ability to show that I can do more on the court. I felt like I could give more than I was giving at Michigan State. With Valpo, it felt like they wanted me and they needed me from the start.”

Kithier averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.8 minutes as a junior while shooting 65% from the field. He was rarely asked, or allowed, to do more than shoot right at the basket while with the Spartans. Kithier is confident in moving away from the basket and even knocking down perimeter looks. The ability to show more offensive skills is what appealed him when looking to transfer.