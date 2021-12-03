Four takeaways from Valparaiso's loss to a Region-flavored Drake team

“It was a typical Valley game,” DeVries said. “It was very tough, very tough on both ends of the floor.”

“Second half, it really became a half-court game,” he added, “and I thought our guys did a good job of finding a way to figure that out.”

Penn played a team-high 34 minutes and paced all players with five assists, most of them on Murphy baskets. Hemphill had eight points and a team-high seven boards.

Murphy, Wilkins and Hemphill combined to spur a 9-0 Drake run to take a 29-22 lead with 6:44 left in the first half, and the Bulldogs never trailed again.

Learning from losses

Drake’s win followed a three-game losing streak to Belmont, Alabama and North Texas. DeVries said his team showed signs of maturity in preserving its late lead this time around.

“We were ahead in all three games against quality opponents,” DeVries said. “It was just little things that didn’t allow us to finish those games.”