Four takeaways from Valparaiso's overtime loss to UIC

The Flames outscored Valparaiso 13-2 in fast-break points.

“What hurt us, and continues to hurt us, is transition basketball,” Lottich said. “We really emphasized it in practice. The first step in transition defense is shot selection and specifically shot selection at the rim. We missed a lot of layups off one foot that led to baskets for them. That was the difference in the game.”

Late-game woes

In the exhibition loss to Flagler and the regular-season losses to Toledo and UIC, Valparaiso has consistently lost the final five minutes of the game. The Beacons were outscored by 10 against Flagler during that stretch and outscored by Toledo by seven in the final 5:20 of the game. On Saturday, the Flames shot 85.7 percent from the floor in the overtime period and outscored Valparaiso by four points in the final five minutes.

“The team is not dead,” said Thomas Kithier, who scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “We believe in each other and believe in the coaching staff. We’ve got to figure out how to execute that last final stretch of the game. If we execute the final five minutes in the last two games then we’re sitting here 2-0 and it’s a different conversation.”

Bumps and bruises