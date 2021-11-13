Four takeaways from Valparaiso's overtime loss to UIC

VALPARAISO — Earning comparisons to the 1998 Sweet Sixteen team is generally a mark of accomplishment for a Valparaiso basketball squad. For the 2021-22 Beacons, the only similarity to the old Crusaders has come in ominous form.
Valparaiso fell to UIC 74-70 in overtime at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Saturday afternoon and in the process, dropped its second straight home game to start the season.
The last time Valparaiso started the year 0-2 with both losses coming at home was in 1997-98 when the program lost to Bethel and nationally-ranked Purdue.
“It doesn’t feel good,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Not going to lie.”
Lost in transition
The Beacons might have lost Saturday’s game in overtime, but they lost an opportunity to take control of the game in regulation. Trailing 54-52 with under seven minutes remaining, Trevor Anderson dribbled into a host of UIC defenders and had his shot blocked. The Flames pushed the ball up the court quickly in transition, leading to a Kevin Johnson 3-pointer.
Valparaiso’s next possession ended in similar fashion as Eron Gordon drove into a sea of defenders at the basket and turned the ball over. In both cases, an experienced sixth-year college player got swallowed up by the defense with no help and it led to UIC having an advantage going down the court on the other end.
The Flames outscored Valparaiso 13-2 in fast-break points.
“What hurt us, and continues to hurt us, is transition basketball,” Lottich said. “We really emphasized it in practice. The first step in transition defense is shot selection and specifically shot selection at the rim. We missed a lot of layups off one foot that led to baskets for them. That was the difference in the game.”
Late-game woes
In the exhibition loss to Flagler and the regular-season losses to Toledo and UIC, Valparaiso has consistently lost the final five minutes of the game. The Beacons were outscored by 10 against Flagler during that stretch and outscored by Toledo by seven in the final 5:20 of the game. On Saturday, the Flames shot 85.7 percent from the floor in the overtime period and outscored Valparaiso by four points in the final five minutes.
“The team is not dead,” said Thomas Kithier, who scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “We believe in each other and believe in the coaching staff. We’ve got to figure out how to execute that last final stretch of the game. If we execute the final five minutes in the last two games then we’re sitting here 2-0 and it’s a different conversation.”
Bumps and bruises
Valparaiso got some good news on the injury front on Saturday as Connor Barrett returned after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury that he suffered in practice. Barrett was limited to nine minutes and missed his only 3-pointer. He didn’t play in the second half as Keyondre Young played six minutes off the bench. Lottich said after the game that Young was dealing with a thumb injury and was held out of practice earlier in the week.
Waiting on Krikke and King
After two games, it is clear that the story of the 2021-22 Beacons won’t begin to fully take shape until Ben Krikke and Kobe King are on the court. Krikke was once again held out because of an ankle injury that he suffered in the exhibition opener. The junior forward was out of his walking boot on Saturday and appeared to be moving with ease on the sidelines while he was in street clothes. He could make his season debut as early as Wednesday’s game at Stanford.
King won’t join the active roster until the first week of December when Valparaiso plays host to East-West University. The school got official word from the NCAA on Saturday that King has to sit nine games because he signed with an agent after he left Wisconsin and well before he arrived at Valparaiso.
Kithier shined with a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday and while those numbers aren’t likely to go up when Krikke returns, the pair of post players should make for a lethal combination. Add in King’s ability to stretch the defense and the Beacons should look like a completely different basketball team once they have their full complement of players.
“We’re going to form our rotation,” Lottich said. “Hopefully we get Ben back pretty soon. We’ll get Kobe here pretty soon and we can move forward.”