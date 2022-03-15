Happy homecoming for No. 1 South Suburban's Damarco Minor

SOUTH HOLLAND — Even though he headed out of state to start his college basketball career, Damarco Minor always knew he might be coming back to the south suburbs.

Minor, a Thornton grad, had a good relationship with South Suburban head coach John Pigatti and assistant Fabian Chatman before he went to Milwaukee Area Tech last season.

That wound up being more of a dead end though. Milwaukee Tech downgraded to club status because of the pandemic and played a limited schedule. To realize his dream of playing Division I hoops, Minor figured he needed to take a different path.

"I already knew if I needed somewhere to elevate me more, make me want to be better, I could come here," he said. "We always had that type of bond."

The 6-foot freshman point guard has indeed elevated his game. He's the leading scorer for the No. 1 team in NJCAA Division II heading into this week's national tournament in Danville, Illinois. SSC opens against Florida Gateway at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Minor is averaging 20.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals a game for the Bulldogs (29-0), who put together the first unbeaten regular season in program history.

Now they'll try improve on the program's best national finish: third, achieved three times.

Whatever happens, Minor likely will be in the middle of it along with the other two members of the Bulldogs' big three: sophomore guard Camron Donatlan (19.0 ppg) and freshman forward Damontae Taylor (17.3 ppg).

But it wasn't just the chance to play high-level junior college basketball that brought Minor back to the Chicago area.

"I'm a family person," he said. "My mom's pretty much all I got so I got to be there for her by any means."

Minor also is there for his teammates. He believes his basketball IQ has taken a big leap from his high school days as he understands the point guard position better.

"(I) want to make the right pass," he said. "It's all about the perfect timing. Sometimes you have to give up a good shot for a great shot. Then, I didn't know that, (thinking), 'If you're open, you shoot it.'

"If there's somebody on the floor who can shoot better than you, they're open and you're open, make the extra pass."

There aren't a lot of players who are better shooters or scorers than Minor, though.

"He can make shots, he's an OK outside shooter," Pigatti said. "He can get to the basket as well. He's a very creative scorer — one of the most creative point guards we've had in scoring.

"We've had guys that could shoot the 3, guys that could pure drive it. He's a mix of both and a very good on-the-ball defender as well which allows him to get some steals. He can read the passing lanes to create points in transition."

Plus, Minor also has learned to be a leader without the ball in his hands.

"Getting someone going, knowing what to say when adversity comes and someone's getting down on their self," he said. "Picking somebody up, and how to pick them up. There's different ways to talk to different people."

Though Minor could return to SSC next season, he believes he's grown enough as a player to move on to the next level.

He has one Division-I offer from the Ohio Valley Conference's Southern Illinois Edwardsville and interest from other mid-majors across the Mid-American and Missouri Valley.

"It's pretty much all over the place," Minor said of recruiting. "I try not to get my head into that because that's crazy. ... I feel like me (thinking about the future) would be selfish, take my focus off the main goal.

"And that's a national championship."

