Hoosiers start Mike Woodson era by holding off Eastern Michigan 68-62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis enjoyed having the fans back inside Indiana's home arena Tuesday night.

He thought they made a difference, too.

The preseason All-American scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, helping Indiana withstand Eastern Michigan's frantic second-half rally to hold on for a 68-62 victory.

"I know dang near half of our team had never experienced an Assembly Hall crowd before," he said. "They really helped us and I think got them (the Eagles) out of their rhythm, too."

Indiana has won 22 of its last 23 season openers and led this one from start to finish, giving new coach Mike Woodson a win in his first college game after spending the last quarter-century on NBA benches.

For 25 minutes, it looked like the Hoosiers would cruise behind a dominant defense. But after extending the lead to 48-28 with 14:21 to go, things started going awry.

Eastern Michigan scored the next nine points, trimming the deficit to 11. Then Noah Farrakhan started making perimeter shots and when he knocked down a short jumper 2:46 left, capping a 16-3 spurt, Indiana's lead shrunk to 59-58.