MEN'S BASKETBALL

Indiana falls to Ohio State in overtime

Indiana Ohio St Basketball

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, left, posts up against Indiana's Race Thompson during the first half of Monday's game.

 Mike Clark

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime Monday night.

Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.

The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.

Branham finished 9 of 13 from the field and Ohio State shot 48%. Liddell had 16 points and Eugene Brown III scored 10.

The Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) led by 10 with 12:06 remaining in the second half, but the Hoosiers used an 18-4 run to grab a 59-55 lead with 5:09 left.

Xavier Johnson led Indiana (16-10, 7-9) with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 points apiece, and Parker Stewart scored 11.

The Buckeyes led 33-28 at halftime and pulled further ahead by making their first seven field goal attempts in the second half.

Big picture

Indiana: The Hoosiers allowed 80 points for the fourth time this season. They entered with the Big Ten's best scoring defense while limiting opponents to nearly 38% shooting, but just couldn't hold off the Buckeyes while shooting only 34.4% themselves.

Ohio State: Second-chance points plagued the Buckeyes as they gave up 17 and managed only four. They committed eight turnovers that led to 11 points for Indiana.

Up next

Indiana: Hosts Maryland on Thursday.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 15 Illinois on Thursday.

