Indiana has no answer for Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

BLOOMINGTON — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing 80-62 win at Indiana on Sunday.

In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out 10 assists.

Michigan (9-7, 3-3 Big 10) finished shooting 56.9% from the field (29 of 51) and knocked down 11 of 17 shots from 3-point range (64.7%).

Indiana took a 4-2 lead early, but the Wolverines grabbed the lead for good on a Dickinson dunk with 16:27 left in the first half as part of a 9-0 run, and Dickinson's 3-pointer with 12:46 left gave them their first 10-point lead, 17-7. Indiana battled back and trailed by eight at intermission.

Dickinson hit 3 of 4 from long range while grabbing nine rebounds. Caleb Houstan hit 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 19 points. Moussa Diabate added 10 points and seven rebounds and Terrance Williams II added 10 points off the bench.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Indiana (14-5, 5-4). Xavier Johnson added 14 points and six assists.