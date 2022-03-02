Indiana loses to Rutgers on late 3-pointer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give Rutgers a 66-63 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.
Geo Baker made a 3 to give the Scarlet Knights a 57-56 lead with 2:34 remaining, and they stretched the advantage to five points with 19.2 seconds remaining.
Indiana's Miller Kopp made a pair of free throws and then forced a turnover on the next series. Kopp got the ball to Parker Stewart, who drilled a 3 that tied it at 63 with 10 seconds to go before Harper sealed it.
Rutgers (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) has won five straight and seven of the last eight in the series.
Harper was 7 of 12 from the floor and Baker finished with 13 points. The pair combined for all eight of the Knights' 3-pointers. Clifford Omoruyi had 13 points and 12 rebounds to collect a sixth double-double.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Indiana (18-11, 9-10). Xavier Johnson added 13 points and Race Thompson 12.
A 10-0 run early in the second half gave Rutgers a 38-37 advantage, but Indiana answered with a 10-2 spurt, capped by a Johnson dunk and 3-pointer. The Hoosiers held the lead until Baker's layup tied it at 52 with 5:30 remaining.
Indiana plays at eighth-ranked Purdue in a season-finale on Saturday while Rutgers concludes its regular season hosting Penn State on Sunday.
