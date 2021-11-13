Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey help No. 7 Purdue steamroll Indiana State 92-67

WEST LAFAYETTE — Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey delivered a two-punch combination Friday night.

It was a knockout for No. 7 Purdue.

The two sophomore stars each posted career-high point totals — Ivey with 27, Edey with 22 — and led the Boilermakers to a 92-67 rout of Indiana State.

"When you're that big and have that kind of cargo, he's hard to deal with," coach Matt Painter said of Edey. "Jaden is someone who has to pick his spots and he did a much better job today of picking his spots."

They weren't just scoring, either.

Ivey had eight rebounds and four assists as the Boilermakers posted their first 2-0 start in three years. Edey added 10 rebounds and three blocks, one short of matching career highs in both categories.

Purdue dominated the middle all night — even with preseason All-American Trevion Williams coming off the bench.

Indiana State never had an answer to slow down the Boilermakers.