Doctorate in basketball: Crown Point’s Spike Albrecht hired at Purdue

CROWN POINT — Spike Albrecht sent a text message to Matt Painter in March and learned that being a Boilermaker for life had its perks.
Albrecht, 28, was a graduate transfer during the 2016-17 season, shooting a career-low 23.1% from 3-point range in 28 games as a Boilermaker. On Friday, he was announced as a Purdue graduate assistant.
“I only played one year at Purdue but they’ve treated me like family for someone who only played one year and wasn’t very good,” he said. “Coach Paint has always treated me as one of his own, and I think that speaks volumes to him and the culture that we’ve got going on at Purdue. I’m excited to be back.”
Following the text, Albrecht and Painter met, determining it would be a good fit. Having won a Big Ten regular-season championship, Albrecht is excited to be in a program with high expectations.
“I really only wanted to get back in if it was with coach Paint at Purdue,” Albrecht said. “I think that highly of him, he’s a great coach and a great guy.”
The road back to West Lafayette has taken some turns. Albrecht scored 17 first-half points for Michigan in the 2013 national championship game against Louisville. He spent four years at Michigan before transferring to Purdue, where he earned a masters in technology, leadership and innovation. Following his studies, he landed a corporate job, selling medical equipment.
He quit that position to pursue basketball and a dream of coaching. That started at Northfield Mount Hermon High School in Massachusetts. Last summer he was hired to a GA position at Louisville. However, he left before the season began to return home to Crown Point.
“It was just kind of bad timing,” he said. “With COVID and everything going on, it just wasn’t a good fit for me so I decided to step away. I just came back home and had been training and working kids out here and up in Ann Arbor, Michigan.”
Albrecht trained individually by appointment or in group sessions 2 to 3 times per week. He’ll have a similar player development role at Purdue, and says his time after Louisville as a trainer was “the best thing to ever happen” and called it a “blessing in disguise.”
“Getting into the training business, as a former player who played at a pretty high level, when I’m going out there and playing, I just do it,” Albrecht said. “It’s instinctive to me and I can just go do it and process it.
“I started to realize working with a lot of high school kids, even some of the best players in the area, they don’t necessarily pick up on things, like if you tell them to do something you have to really break it down. It helped me improve my communication skills and telling these kids how to talk to them about what to do and how to do it.”
Thus, a seamless transition where Albrecht is eager to learn what it takes to build a championship program, and contribute to that through player development and scouting.
“Learning the ins and outs of the business, man,” Albrecht said of what he’s excited about. “Being in these meetings, learning about recruiting and all the things that go into building a championship program. That’s one thing that I really like about Paint is he’s huge on personal growth and development. It’s not like I’ll be out of the mix, I’ll be in there listening and picking his brain.”
Purdue adds to its Region ties with Albrecht. He joins Andrean grad Brandon Brantley on staff. The Crown Point connection is in tact as Albrecht was a senior when Sasha Stefanovic was being recruited. Valparaiso’s Brandon Newman and La Lumiere grad Jaden Ivey are expected to play a critical part in a season with high expectations.
In Jeff Goodman’s way-too-early top 25 rankings, the Boilermakers are ranked fifth. USA Today’s poll has Purdue seventh. Albrecht will study communications with a concentration in leadership for his second masters. He's excited to get his doctorate in basketball.
“I want to be a head coach in college,” he said. “I love coaching basketball, I love working with young kids helping them get better both on and off the court. I want to stay involved in basketball. This is what I’m starting to do. This is the goal and I’m going for it.”