Doctorate in basketball: Crown Point’s Spike Albrecht hired at Purdue

He quit that position to pursue basketball and a dream of coaching. That started at Northfield Mount Hermon High School in Massachusetts. Last summer he was hired to a GA position at Louisville. However, he left before the season began to return home to Crown Point.

“It was just kind of bad timing,” he said. “With COVID and everything going on, it just wasn’t a good fit for me so I decided to step away. I just came back home and had been training and working kids out here and up in Ann Arbor, Michigan.”

Albrecht trained individually by appointment or in group sessions 2 to 3 times per week. He’ll have a similar player development role at Purdue, and says his time after Louisville as a trainer was “the best thing to ever happen” and called it a “blessing in disguise.”

“Getting into the training business, as a former player who played at a pretty high level, when I’m going out there and playing, I just do it,” Albrecht said. “It’s instinctive to me and I can just go do it and process it.