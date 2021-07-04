Growing up in Gary shaped Cameron Jernigan, a raw talent whose unorthodox journey winds to Tarleton State

Gary has shaped Cameron Jernigan’s life, whether it was living with his sister, brother, friends or coaches, working at stores or the local pizza shop.
His path to a coveted Division I scholarship is unorthodox. Now enrolled at Tarleton State and playing for former Kentucky coach Billy Gillispie, Jernigan hardly played AAU, where college coaches can best evaluate a mass of kids at one event with hundreds of games in a weekend. In fact, he wasn’t full-time on 21st Century’s talented varsity team until senior year.
“That was my first real showing in front of somebody,” Jernigan said. “I got my first dunk the second game of the season and as the year went on, I was still choosing to be that same (selfless) player because I didn’t want to be in nobody’s way.”
One day that season is when his confidence began building, and his raw talent began to mature. It all started with some friendly banter before a game.
“Then one day we’re all at the house, they said Ryan (Moss) is better than Cam. ‘Cam can’t do this, Cam can’t do that,’ and Ryan is like, ‘Cam can do this, he just chooses not to because we don’t want to be in nobody’s way,’” Jernigan recalls. “I’m like, ‘Y’all think I’m trash.’”
Chicago Harlan felt the brunt of that, as Jernigan recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the 83-57 win.
Confidence boosted.
“It really clicked after we played that Chicago team. After that I was in kill mode the whole time,” he said. “It was a Gatorade moment for me every night. Then I started figuring out how to piece those moments together throughout quarters. That’s when I went into a game with an agenda and it was kill time.”
One month later he had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in an 84-48 win over River Forest, which he says is when he proved to himself he could take over a game.
Jernigan’s senior year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, when 21st Century had won a sectional and had state aspirations. He averaged 6.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and was a Times all-area honorable mention selection.
The other part of his confidence-building year was having his best friend, Arianna Mays, to motivate and encourage him.
“I never had no support system after games. She always went to the high school games, but now it was like I’ve got someone at the game cheering for me,” he said. “I’ve got to give them something to cheer for. I always wanted to give her something to smile about, to make her proud.”
Unorthodox journey
Jernigan was first introduced to basketball at the CBA — corner by the alley — hoop his stepfather built for his brothers. He’s the first to say he didn’t take basketball seriously.
“I treated it like art club, no disrespect to art people, but I didn’t care about it at all,” he said.
Instead, he was too busy focusing on work. It wasn’t that he was concerned with food, or the water going off at his home. He wanted what a lot of teens want: clothes and shoes.
“Every day I woke up trying to get some money,” he said. “That was the problem with why I couldn’t focus on basketball so much.”
Part of the reasoning for working was to provide for himself and his sister, sometimes beyond what he wanted by making sure bills were paid. His mother lives in Chicago, where she has more contacts after being hit by two semis in an accident that left her disabled.
“With us understanding that my mom is basically disabled, we were like, yeah, we don’t need to worry about the water going off … Our phones never went off. She taught us little ways to make money,” Jernigan said.
It was his choice to live in Gary. He's proud to have grown up at his home on West Fifth Avenue, a few blocks from Eugene German, a 21st Century star who went on to set Northern Illinois' all-time scoring record.
Other jobs include folding clothes at JCPenney, corralling shopping carts at Walmart and delivering pizzas for Domino's — all of which showcase his work ethic, to do that on top of his schoolwork and athletic extracurriculars.
“I ain’t allowed myself to be tired. I never thought about it like that until I started telling people,” he said. “I never realized that’s an accomplishment, but that was life, that’s what I had to do. I don’t feel no different because I was never like, ‘I want to be where they’re at,’ because most of the time I had more money than most of my peers. That didn’t really bother me because I knew that came with what I wanted.”
Growing up, Jernigan bounced around different houses. If the water went off at his home, he’d go stay with his friend, Ojaylen Wiggins, and his cousin, Ryan Moss. He'd also stay with his brother, Louis Brown, who taught him "about qualities of being a man.”
Home though was with Allison Jernigan, his sister and a great source of his strength and mental fortitude. Allison has asthma and watching her as they grew up was inspirational for Cameron.
“We were (teens) and she can’t breathe. So when winter time comes, it’s tough for her. She taught me to battle through adversity,” Cameron said. “My sister can’t breathe and she’s in the kitchen cooking chicken alfredo. She taught me battling through adversity, barely able to breathe. She can’t take a hot shower because it’ll mess with her breathing. Every day was super hard and challenging. My sister Allison is real, real strong. She taught me with everything was a phase.”
When Cameron finally decided to pursue basketball, he had the off-the-court characteristics he needed to be successful.
Raw talent
Though he was sent home after showing up only for the last day of tryouts his freshman year. He learned from that, and his sophomore year was when he began to focus on the sport.
Even when he played his only, brief stint of AAU, it was after his first season of organized basketball. Coaches who saw him then wouldn’t recognize him now. He was growing from 5-foot-9 to 6-2 before his junior year. He grew again to 6-4 by the start of his senior year, but had some knee issues as a junior that landed him back on junior varsity.
“Cam was a late bloomer,” said Bosco Institute founder David Maravilla. “He’s come a long ways in a short amount of time. He wasn’t much of a prospect to speak of and then his senior year he started to kind of evolve.”
Don Bosco in Crown Point is where he prepped for a year after his career at 21st Century closed alongside good friend, Johnell Davis. The COVID-19 pandemic left college rosters and recruiting in flux as players were given another year of eligibility.
Not only did he grow as a player, but Jernigan worked a "labor intensive" job with Steve Sevald, of Region Reclamation, for eight to 10 hours a day. Another confidence-building year allowed Jernigan to receive interest from Central Connecticut State, Longwood, Lamar and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, among others, before choosing Tarleton State.
“The more and more I play the game the more aggressive I am on offense and defense,” Jernigan said. “I guess it’s just the confidence I’m starting to play with.”
Living with 21st Century assistant Torrence Hayes helped him focus on basketball, and gave him a realization of all he’s been through. It also allowed him to grow closer to teammates, particularly close friend Tovantae Hayes.
“Once I came over here with my coach, it made it better because I was in a winning environment,” he said. “And then I didn’t have to worry as much. Everything I knew coming to my coach’s house was worldly things and survival, instinct things. They said I was still in that survival mode and I didn’t want to love nobody for real. Like, everything was always a phase for me. Nothing really bothered me.”
Jernigan became the fifth Division I recruit for Bosco in the class of 2021. He credits coaches Niko Panousis and DeJuan Marrero for pushing him to get better. Maravilla said that he developed into an “anchor” for the team and he has the “highest ceiling” of those five.
Jernigan can handle the ball, shoot from the perimeter, play face-up or down low, but Maravilla believes what he best brings to immediately help is his ability to defend all positions, utilizing his 6-11 wingspan.
“I’ve seen my body develop,” Jernigan said of his year at Bosco. “The way I moved was different. I wasn’t as clumsy anymore so when I handled the ball, I felt more smooth. They just made everything easy. My movements didn’t feel mechanical anymore.”
With all that he’s been through, it’s finally hitting Jernigan how his past, growing up in Gary, has prepared him for life away from home, where school and basketball is his job with hopes of making his hometown proud.
“(This is) how I know he’ll succeed,” Maravilla said. “The struggle he’s had on the basketball court pales in comparison to the struggles he’s had in life. So, he’s so far ahead of the average freshman in terms of his overall life experience and maturity that I have no doubt he’s going to succeed in life because he’s already succeeded just to get to this point.”