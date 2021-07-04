Growing up in Gary shaped Cameron Jernigan, a raw talent whose unorthodox journey winds to Tarleton State

Other jobs include folding clothes at JCPenney, corralling shopping carts at Walmart and delivering pizzas for Domino's — all of which showcase his work ethic, to do that on top of his schoolwork and athletic extracurriculars.

“I ain’t allowed myself to be tired. I never thought about it like that until I started telling people,” he said. “I never realized that’s an accomplishment, but that was life, that’s what I had to do. I don’t feel no different because I was never like, ‘I want to be where they’re at,’ because most of the time I had more money than most of my peers. That didn’t really bother me because I knew that came with what I wanted.”

Growing up, Jernigan bounced around different houses. If the water went off at his home, he’d go stay with his friend, Ojaylen Wiggins, and his cousin, Ryan Moss. He'd also stay with his brother, Louis Brown, who taught him "about qualities of being a man.”

Home though was with Allison Jernigan, his sister and a great source of his strength and mental fortitude. Allison has asthma and watching her as they grew up was inspirational for Cameron.