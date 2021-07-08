'He plays mature beyond his years': Don Bosco senior Brit Harris gets first Division I scholarship offers

He utilizes his legs a lot as a 6-foot-4 point guard, and he’s taken advantage of the Indiana Dunes to workout. He runs the sand hills, works on footwork on the beach and uses the water for resistance, fighting the waves.

“Brit, to me, was the consummate point guard,” Bosco founder David Maravilla said. “He was really good at getting his teammates involved and reading the offense. Our offense is a read-and-react offense and it’s based on making decisions based on what the defense gives you, and he was really good at that.”

Harris is focused on getting to the next level, and he recognizes the classroom aspect of that, too. Father, Paris, and mother, Danielle, combine to make sure Brit stays on top of basketball and academics.

“Attitude and procrastination and respect all ties-in with basketball — respect from your parents, to your family, to your coaches, to your college coaches,” he said. “Procrastination it’s, you have to put work in academically, you have to do everything right then and now, no waiting. As you’re waiting, there are other people putting in the work now.”