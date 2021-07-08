'He plays mature beyond his years': Don Bosco senior Brit Harris gets first Division I scholarship offers

Brit Harris has been working toward this moment since he was 3 years old. He grew up learning the game, and life lessons from his father, and it culminated in becoming a Division I prospect.
Harris, who played at Marquette before transferring to Don Bosco Institute’s new high school team for his senior season, was offered by Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) and Horizon League champion Cleveland State last week.
“Honestly, it feels great,” he said. “It’s like you put in the work for so long and you realize it’s finally paying off.”
The Dons, based in Crown Point, have been playing together for a little more than a month, and are still adding to their roster. They spent the final weekend in June playing at the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association live showcase. That is where Harris and his teammates were able to play in front of over 40 coaches and get film to send to those who couldn’t make it.
“They liked how I could see the floor really well,” Harris said of his conversations with coaches. “They liked how I don’t let anyone speed up my pace. They like how I take control of the game. They liked how I could score at all three levels — mid-range, finishing at the basket and hitting the 3.”
He utilizes his legs a lot as a 6-foot-4 point guard, and he’s taken advantage of the Indiana Dunes to workout. He runs the sand hills, works on footwork on the beach and uses the water for resistance, fighting the waves.
“Brit, to me, was the consummate point guard,” Bosco founder David Maravilla said. “He was really good at getting his teammates involved and reading the offense. Our offense is a read-and-react offense and it’s based on making decisions based on what the defense gives you, and he was really good at that.”
Harris is focused on getting to the next level, and he recognizes the classroom aspect of that, too. Father, Paris, and mother, Danielle, combine to make sure Brit stays on top of basketball and academics.
“Attitude and procrastination and respect all ties-in with basketball — respect from your parents, to your family, to your coaches, to your college coaches,” he said. “Procrastination it’s, you have to put work in academically, you have to do everything right then and now, no waiting. As you’re waiting, there are other people putting in the work now.”
During his junior season at Marquette, Harris averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, all improvements from his sophomore season. He shot 56% from the field and 43% on 3s. He was a 2021 Times all-area honorable mention selection.
He says the move to Bosco is a “better opportunity” after discussing it with his parents. While he won’t compete for IHSAA hardware, he is focused on what lies ahead.
“You have to think of it as getting to the next level,” he said. “You have to think about how you want to promote yourself and get your body right for how you want to play in college as well as playing as a team and getting wins together.”
That opportunity and mindset has paid off in a short time. The first two offers are the start of a surge expected as he gets more playing time in front of college coaches.
“More importantly, it wasn’t just the offers, it’s the traction now that he’s getting,” Maravilla said. “Probably a dozen schools have reached out to me in the last seven days to get his information and his schedule in July, and really expressing interest in him.
“He plays much more mature, beyond his years, and he’s only 16 so he’s a young rising senior. I do think his ceiling is really high.”
