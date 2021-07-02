 Skip to main content
Jeff Jackson's first day as Missouri Valley Conference commissioner focuses on NIL
MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jeff Jackson's first day as Missouri Valley Conference commissioner focuses on NIL

Jeff Jackson, Missouri Valley Conference commissioner

Jeff Jackson, the Missouri Valley Conference's 10th commissioner

 Provided by Missouri Valley Conference

Jeff Jackson picked one heck of a day to start as the 10th commissioner in Missouri Valley Conference history.

Formerly the executive associate commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, Jackson was named to the top Valley post earlier this year and officially took office on Thursday, the same day that college athletes were allowed to start profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The new NIL policies were the main focal point discussed during Thursday’s Missouri Valley Conference teleconference that also included opening remarks from Jackson.

The Valley has yet to establish guidelines for how schools are able to navigate the new NIL landscape and most coaches, along with Jackson, admitted that they were all flying a little blind on Thursday.

“The (Valley’s) role is to put together a subgroup to look at it, the pros and the cons,” Jackson said. “For anybody to come up with hard fast rules (right now) would probably be a bit ill-advised. I’m really curious to see what type of traction and activity take place in the first month and how much it has an impact on our membership in the Valley.”

'Wait-and-see': Valparaiso athletes have an opportunity to cash in on their image, but will they?

The conference coaches embraced talking about NIL in different ways on Thursday. Missouri State coach Dana Ford offered terse answers when asked about his players getting compensation and inferred that coaches shouldn’t be involved in any capacity.

Brian Wardle, Marquette

Marquette's Brian Wardle (22) looks to pass as he is surrounded by Saint Louis' John Redden and Chris Braun, right, on Jan. 26, 2000. Wardle, now the coach at Bradley, said Thursday that he would have liked to have done camps to make money but couldn't. Athletes now have that ability with name, image and likeness rules.

Bradley coach Brian Wardle was a star at Marquette and likely would’ve earned a pretty penny for his autograph in Milwaukee, but he was unclear as to the impact NIL would have on college basketball.

“There’s so much unknown,” Wardle said. “I don’t know how this one is going to play out. I’m happy for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to capitalize on some things. I think it’s a good time to do it and see what happens.

"I don’t know how much money I would’ve made. I always wanted to give private lessons and I couldn’t do it. I always had people asking me ‘Hey, can you give my kid a lesson?’ You could probably get paid $40 an hour to give private basketball lessons and I couldn’t do anything.

"Now it gives these young men and women some opportunities to do some things and make some money on the side. Hopefully it will be a positive for the sport, but time will tell.”

Valparaiso lands former Wisconsin starter Kobe King, who received NCAA waiver to play

Most of the Valley coaches tread carefully when talking about the impact NIL would have on recruiting. First-year Loyola coach Drew Valentine said that his brother, Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine, spoke to the Ramblers last week about how he handles marketing opportunities. Drew Valentine went on to say that he was bringing in a brand marketing strategist to talk to his team on Thursday.

“Our guys have already been contacted by people,” Valentine said. “We’re trying to figure it all out.”

With so much unknown circulating around the impact of NIL on the conference, many eyeballs have turned back to Jackson, who admitted that navigating the topic has been the main focus of his first day.

“We’re still in the learning phase,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be something that is extremely fluid. It’s going to take some time for water to find its level. We’re going to have to spend some time as a conference recalibrating to decide what is best. The one thing that is important is that we all embrace it. It can definitely be a positive for student-athletes, but we’re also concerned with more freedom comes more responsibility. We’re very much concerned with outside influences having a disparaging impact and getting to our athletes in an unscrupulous manner. We want to do all we can to keep our student-athletes safe.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

