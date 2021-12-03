ShanQuan Hemphill returned to Drake for sixth season with NCAA Tournament expectations

There have been several twists of fate that have kept the quintet of Region teammates together for the 2021-22 season, long after several were supposed to graduate and move on.

While Anthony Murphy played out his two years with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida Southwestern, Tremell suffered an injury during the 2019-20 season and took a medical redshirt. When the NCAA gave every college basketball player an additional year of eligibility last season, that gave Tremell a chance to spend another year at Drake.

The additional year of eligibility also gave Hemphill a second season with the Bulldogs and it elongated Jackson’s career as well. Wilkins and Penn are also seniors this year, but both can choose to return for another season next year.

For Hemphill, the decision to return to college was a simple one.