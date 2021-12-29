Here are six things we’ve learned about Valparaiso basketball in the nonconference season:
The Beacons are still a work in progress
There’s no doubt the Valparaiso men’s basketball team had an influx of talent this season with the addition of four Big Ten transfers and Kevion Taylor. There’s also no doubt that it has taken time for the new players to blend with each other as well as the rest of the roster.
Including the exhibition games, the 2021-22 Beacons lost six of their first seven times they walked on a basketball court. Both the players and Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich have insisted there’s no reason to panic and that the long game was focusing on playing the best basketball of the season heading into Arch Madness.
Kobe King is as advertised
A big reason for optimism despite the early season losses was the eventual arrival of King. The Wisconsin transfer was cleared in early December and he has shined in his first four games in a Valparaiso uniform. King is averaging a team-high 16 points per game and he’s shooting 52.9 percent (27-51) from the floor.
Scoring isn’t the only place where King has made an impact. Despite appearing in just four games, King is second on the team with nine offensive rebounds. His knack for the ball and ability to drive in traffic will be invaluable against Missouri Valley Conference competition.
Lottich hasn’t been afraid to adapt
Keyondre Young and Preston Ruedinger weren’t expected to make contributions to the 2021-22 Beacons. Lottich had planned on both freshmen taking a redshirt, but he let the on-court product guide his decisions. When Valparaiso dropped a pair of non-Division I exhibition games, Lottich tapped the ultra-athletic Young into service. The results have been typical of a freshman.
Young was shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line, but just 39.4 percent from the floor in 10 minutes per game. The former Oklahoma Mr. Basketball suffered a thumb injury that, in part, led to Ruedinger burning his redshirt 11 games into the season.
The Wisconsin native made his collegiate debut against Eastern Michigan and immediately was among the first players off the bench. While Young’s status is up in the air, Ruedinger appears to be a key rotation piece for the rest of the season.
Krikke and Kithier better on their own?
When Ben Krikke went down with an ankle injury in the first exhibition game of the year, it robbed Valparaiso fans of the chance to see the junior forward play alongside Michigan State transfer Thomas Kithier. In Krikke’s absence, Kithier shined, scoring 16 points in the season opener against Toledo and then a career-high 28 points against UIC.
Krikke returned to the lineup two games later and he’s been a force. The Canadian big man has scored 20+ points four times this season, including 25 in his season debut against Jacksonville State.
While both players have done well this year, the pair has yet to each hit double digits in the same game. Kithier and Krikke are both in the starting lineup, but they often don’t see the floor together after the first substitution of each half.
Edwards on the brink of stardom
If there is one player, other than King, who looks like he could be on the brink of a major star turn this year, it’s sophomore Sheldon Edwards.
The offensive firepower has always been there for the Florida native. He scored in double figures in the first seven games of the year, including a season-high 23 points in a key win against Tulane in the Bahamas.
Where Edwards has made the biggest leap this season has been on the defensive end of the court. The sophomore leads the team with 17 blocks and he’s tied for the team lead with 14 steals. He’s gone from being an offensive energy boost off the bench to a player who needs to be on the floor throughout the game.
Age hasn’t meant beauty
The Missouri Valley was expected to have four veteran teams at the top of the conference this season in Loyola, Drake, Missouri State and Northern Iowa.
While the Ramblers (9-2) and Drake (9-4) have done their part, the Bears and Panthers have struggled. Missouri State lost its season opener to Southeast Missouri State and its only signature victory from the nonconference is a win over Oral Roberts. The Bears missed out on key opportunities against BYU and St. Mary’s, falling short in both games.
Northern Iowa has been the biggest disappointment of the 2021-22 Valley season thus far. The Panthers lost five of their first six Division I games this year. The lone victory in that stretch was a win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure, giving hope that UNI would turn things around.
Two losses to Liberty and Wyoming last week have tempered that optimism. With conference play beginning in earnest next week, it looks like another season of chasing Loyola and Drake.