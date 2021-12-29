Six things we’ve learned about Valparaiso basketball

Krikke returned to the lineup two games later and he’s been a force. The Canadian big man has scored 20+ points four times this season, including 25 in his season debut against Jacksonville State.

While both players have done well this year, the pair has yet to each hit double digits in the same game. Kithier and Krikke are both in the starting lineup, but they often don’t see the floor together after the first substitution of each half.

Edwards on the brink of stardom

If there is one player, other than King, who looks like he could be on the brink of a major star turn this year, it’s sophomore Sheldon Edwards.

The offensive firepower has always been there for the Florida native. He scored in double figures in the first seven games of the year, including a season-high 23 points in a key win against Tulane in the Bahamas.

Where Edwards has made the biggest leap this season has been on the defensive end of the court. The sophomore leads the team with 17 blocks and he’s tied for the team lead with 14 steals. He’s gone from being an offensive energy boost off the bench to a player who needs to be on the floor throughout the game.