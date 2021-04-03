TOM KEEGAN: Experience reigns down on Final Four, leaving one-and-dones behind

Kentucky and Duke didn’t even make the field. Scott Drew, who recruited a top 11 player, per Rivals rankings, three seasons in a row in an earlier stretch at Baylor, finds himself in his first Final Four after going four consecutive seasons recruiting not a single player ranked in the top 100 (Classes of 2017 through 2020).
Shaka Smart won seven NCAA Tournament games in six seasons at VCU and reached a Final Four without ever recruiting a top 100 player for the Rams. In six seasons at Texas, he landed 13 top 100 recruits through the Class of 2020 and went 0-3 in the tournament.
When Smart was at VCU, the masses said, “Great coach, but will he be able to recruit with the heavyweights.” Then at Texas that narrative became, “He sure can recruit, but is he a good coach?” Now he’s in his home state, recently recruited by Marquette, where he’ll have access to better recruits than at VCU, but not as many as at Texas.
Not so long ago, Kentucky coach John Calipari flipped college basketball on its side by loading up on one-and-done players to form dominant teams. Duke came around to that way of thinking as well. It worked, but it doesn’t anymore, based in part on his and Mike Krzyzewski’s absence from the tournament this year.
Al McGuire was fond of saying “The best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores.” That was before the most talented players were NBA or G League rookies in what would be their sophomore seasons.
Experience matters again. The longer a player competes in college, the more the uniform means to him. Or, in the case of a transfer who takes a promotion to the big-time after a stellar career at a lower level, he’s motivated to show he belongs.
Too many McDonald’s All-Americans arrive with one foot on the court and the other in the NBA and never become invested in the whole idea of playing college basketball, which is fine since the NBA’s banning of players right out of high school benefits only the NBA at the cost of players’ freedom and the continuity of college basketball. But it’s not the best formula for success. Kentucky and Duke have not exploited the one-and-done rule to dominate college basketball the way Alabama and Clemson rule college football.
Sprinkling a one-year McDonald’s All-American here and there to complement veterans works better than stockpiling young superstars. Kansas’ Bill Self has had nine one-and-done players, and not one of them played for any of his three Final Four squads. Some one-year talents were emotionally invested, such as Josh Jackson. Some, such as Andrew Wiggins, were not. At the press conference to announce Wiggins was entering the NBA draft, his mother three times said how fortunate she felt that her son didn’t get injured in his one year in college. Wiggins scored four points in his final game, a second-round loss to Stanford.
This year’s Final Four has a throw-back feel to it in that freshmen must wait their turn and watch upperclassmen play most of the minutes.
Of the 20 starters in Indianapolis this weekend, just one, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, is a freshman. Compare that to 2015, when national-champion Duke had three one-and-done starters (Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Tyus Jones), and Kentucky had two (Karl-Anthony Towns and Trey Lyles) and brought another (Devin Booker) off the bench.
Transfers are all the rage now. UCLA is the lone Final Four participant without a transfer in the starting lineup. Gonzaga has one, Baylor two, Houston four. Some grow impatient at blueblood programs, others were standouts from less powerful conferences. They all crave the NBA, generally without knowing they’re guaranteed to get there, which makes them play with more fire. And they’re older, more mature than freshmen.
The shift toward older-is-better in college basketball makes it more difficult to brand coaches as good or bad recruiters. Smart’s career to this point, the first half at VCU, the next half at Texas, provides a great example of that. His Texas tenure suggests he’s a terrific recruiter and not such a hot coach.
But is that fair? Wasn’t he actually a better general manager at VCU because, even though he didn’t recruit a single top 100 player, he won seven NCAA tourney games. In truth, in order to fit the good-recruiter description, a coach must assemble players with whom he can win. Smart did that at VCU, but not at Texas (sub-.500 record in Big 12 games), so wasn’t he actually a better recruiter at VCU?
Drew is another interesting case study. In three consecutive years starting with the 2010-11 season, Baylor had a freshman who had been ranked No. 11 or better in his recruiting class. The Bears received a bid to the tournament in only one of those years, when Perry Jones returned for his sophomore season.
The only Drew player this season ranked in the top 100 by Rivals started his college career at Auburn. So, again, even though he’s not reeling in McDonald’s All-Americans anymore, isn’t Drew not just a better coach than in younger days, but also a better, as in, wiser recruiter? He has become a better general manager and coach with age.
Nothing against teenagers, but in college basketball, the clock has turned back to the days when older was better. It makes for a more interesting tournament, even with the pandemic robbing the energy from the environment that only a packed arena can furnish.
The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
