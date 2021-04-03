TOM KEEGAN: Experience reigns down on Final Four, leaving one-and-dones behind

Experience matters again. The longer a player competes in college, the more the uniform means to him. Or, in the case of a transfer who takes a promotion to the big-time after a stellar career at a lower level, he’s motivated to show he belongs.

Too many McDonald’s All-Americans arrive with one foot on the court and the other in the NBA and never become invested in the whole idea of playing college basketball, which is fine since the NBA’s banning of players right out of high school benefits only the NBA at the cost of players’ freedom and the continuity of college basketball. But it’s not the best formula for success. Kentucky and Duke have not exploited the one-and-done rule to dominate college basketball the way Alabama and Clemson rule college football.

Sprinkling a one-year McDonald’s All-American here and there to complement veterans works better than stockpiling young superstars. Kansas’ Bill Self has had nine one-and-done players, and not one of them played for any of his three Final Four squads. Some one-year talents were emotionally invested, such as Josh Jackson. Some, such as Andrew Wiggins, were not. At the press conference to announce Wiggins was entering the NBA draft, his mother three times said how fortunate she felt that her son didn’t get injured in his one year in college. Wiggins scored four points in his final game, a second-round loss to Stanford.