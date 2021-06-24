Trevion Williams announces return to Purdue for senior season

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Williams to return to Purdue: Purdue said Thursday that center Trevion Williams has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and will return to campus for his senior season this fall. Williams was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation's top college center, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 Chicago native was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and his six 20-point games ranked No. 3 nationally among major-college players. Williams' return means Purdue will have all five starters back from a team that went 18-10 and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bocock an academic All-American: Griffith native Cole Bocock, a captain on Purdue Northwest's men's hockey team, was named an academic All-American by the American Collegiate Hockey Association. He headlines a Pride department that had 113 student-athletes recognized by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for their success in the classroom. Of the group, 65 had at least a 3.5 GPA, being named to the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team.
PRO BASKETBALL
Sky rout Liberty for seventh straight win: Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory. Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Fire won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013. The Sky led 21-15 early in the second quarter before blowing it open by scoring the next 12 points, including five by Allie Quigley. That burst started a 34-11 run to end the half and put the game away. Chicago hit 15 of its 24 shots in the period having its way on offense. The Sky led 55-27 at the half. New York (7-8) couldn't get anywhere close in the second half.
PRO GOLF
Salas leads Women's PGA: Lizette Salas posted a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.
Pair fire 63s to lead Travelers: Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a 63 — the best in their careers on tour — to share the first-round lead. Talor Gooch was one stroke back, and five golfers were two strokes off the lead at minus 5. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his U.S. Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands.