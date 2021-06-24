Trevion Williams announces return to Purdue for senior season

Sky rout Liberty for seventh straight win: Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory. Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Fire won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013. The Sky led 21-15 early in the second quarter before blowing it open by scoring the next 12 points, including five by Allie Quigley. That burst started a 34-11 run to end the half and put the game away. Chicago hit 15 of its 24 shots in the period having its way on offense. The Sky led 55-27 at the half. New York (7-8) couldn't get anywhere close in the second half.

PRO GOLF

Salas leads Women's PGA: Lizette Salas posted a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.