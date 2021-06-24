 Skip to main content
Trevion Williams announces return to Purdue for senior season
Purdue's Trevion Williams, right, powers past Valparaiso's Jacob Ognacevic on at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Dec. 4, 2020. Williams on Thursday announced he would return to the Boilermakers, withdrawing from the NBA Draft process.

Williams to return to Purdue: Purdue said Thursday that center Trevion Williams has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and will return to campus for his senior season this fall. Williams was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation's top college center, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 Chicago native was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and his six 20-point games ranked No. 3 nationally among major-college players. Williams' return means Purdue will have all five starters back from a team that went 18-10 and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Bocock an academic All-American: Griffith native Cole Bocock, a captain on Purdue Northwest's men's hockey team, was named an academic All-American by the American Collegiate Hockey Association. He headlines a Pride department that had 113 student-athletes recognized by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for their success in the classroom. Of the group, 65 had at least a 3.5 GPA, being named to the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team.

Sky rout Liberty for seventh straight win: Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory. Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Fire won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013. The Sky led 21-15 early in the second quarter before blowing it open by scoring the next 12 points, including five by Allie Quigley. That burst started a 34-11 run to end the half and put the game away. Chicago hit 15 of its 24 shots in the period having its way on offense. The Sky led 55-27 at the half. New York (7-8) couldn't get anywhere close in the second half.

Salas leads Women's PGA: Lizette Salas posted a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.

Pair fire 63s to lead Travelers: Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a 63 — the best in their careers on tour — to share the first-round lead. Talor Gooch was one stroke back, and five golfers were two strokes off the lead at minus 5. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his U.S. Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands.

