MIKE CLARK: From an early age, new Valparaiso athletic director Charles Small has understood the value of teamwork

VALPARAISO — Charles Small was a high school basketball player in Detroit 20 years ago, trying to make a name for himself, when he went to the high-profile ABCD camp.

He was placed on a team with a kid from Akron, Ohio, who you may have heard of: LeBron James.

"I was out of my league," Small said. "(But) I led the camp the first day in assists. It's really easy. I'm smart, you throw it to that guy, he's going to make some shots."

That lesson in teamwork and collaboration left a lasting impression on Small, who was introduced Thursday morning as the 16th athletic director — but just the third in the last 43 years — in Valparaiso University history. The Beacons have landed a rising young star in college athletics to succeed Mark LaBarbera, who is retiring after 18 years on the job.

After crossing paths with LeBron, Small headed to Pitt as a preferred walk-on. He said he had some Division II interest, and that he was "the second-tier person" at some programs that saw him as a backup plan if their top recruits went elsewhere.

But it was never all about hoops for Small, who liked Pitt's academics — he earned his bachelor's and master's in social work, and doctorate in education at the school — and relative proximity to his hometown. Small played four years, earning three letters and taking four trips to the NCAA Tournament, twice getting to the Sweet Sixteen.

Coaching was never really an interest, but athletic administration was. He interned with NBA Cares as a senior and then went to work at Pitt, starting out as a grad assistant and rising to academic counselor for football and women's track and field over a seven-year span. Then came stops at New Orleans, Arkansas and, most recently, Iowa State. He has served as the Cyclones' senior associate athletic director for student services for the past four years, overseeing men's basketball, wrestling, sports medicine and academic support services, among other duties.

It speaks to how well-regarded Small, 38, is in Ames that Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard flew to the Region Thursday morning to be present for his assistant's introductory press conference.

Valparaiso President Jose Padilla also clearly is a fan. In introducing Small, Padilla noted the new AD's strengths away from the arena: his academic background (Small was an adjunct professor of social work both at Pitt and Arkansas), his faith and his devotion to his family. Padilla had identified Division I playing experience as a prerequisite for the hire because it would allow the Beacons' new AD to understand and help current athletes navigate the pressures and demands of Division I sports.

All that said, it's going to be important for the Beacons to be successful in competition as well under Small. How exactly that's defined remains to be seen. Both Small and Padilla said the new AD will be in getting-acquainted mode until he officially takes over for LaBarbera on July 1.

"My first couple years, but definitely my first year, I want to understand (the) vision and what our coaches are building out," Small said. "And so I want us to collectively come together and set what our goals are and make sure we have a strategy that I believe in to help us meet those goals."

He did add that it's a department-wide target to be in the top half of the Missouri Valley Conference.

But the goals are likely to be different than what Small was used to at Iowa State, a big Power Five school that was one of 13 in the nation to send its football team to a bowl game and its men's and women's basketball teams to the NCAAs this school year. Valpo is a smaller, private mid-major that plays non-scholarship football and hasn't reached the men's NCAA Tournament since 2015 or the women's NCAA Tournament since 2004.

It's impossible to consider those latter two facts outside of the context of Valpo's upward mobility conference-wise. On LaBarbera's watch, the school moved from the Mid-Continent Conference to the Horizon League in 2007-08 and then to the Missouri Valley Conference in 2017-18.

The Beacons shared the Horizon League men's basketball title in their final season in the conference and coach Matt Lottich's rookie year in 2016-17, and played in the NIT. There has been just one winning season since, a far cry from the Homer Drew era of seven NCAA bids in 10 seasons ending in 2003-04. But again, those all came before the moves to better conferences.

Does Valpo have the resources — two sports, men's soccer and men's tennis, were dropped three years ago — and facilities to compete in the Valley? It remains an open question.

The Beacons play in the Athletics Recreation Center, a 5,000-seat arena opened in 1983. Is it an adequate Division I facility almost 40 years later? Here's what Small said:

"I think it has a lot of potential. I think that we have to get better in that space. I want to work with president Padilla and understand what the initial discussions have been and collectively ... figure out where we're going. Because there's a lot of different options, but we'll need community support to do that."

The good news is, working collaboratively for the common good is something Small learned how to do a long time ago. His brief, but successful association with LeBron is proof of that.

