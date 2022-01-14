No. 7 Purdue dominates Nebraska behind Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey

"They were in the bonus by the first media timeout in both halves," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It's awful hard to (win) when you're giving up extra shots to those guys."

Nebraska did manage to trim the deficit to 29-17 on Bryce McGowens' 3-pointer with 7:16 left in the first half, but Purdue went on a 10-2 spurt to make it 48-30. Wilcher closed the half with a long buzzer-beating shot to make it a 15-point game before pulling away in the second half.

"I just want them to understand how hard it is to win one game in the Big Ten," Painter said after moving within within two wins of matching Ward "Piggy" Lambert (371) for second on the school's career victory list. "Penn State was a hard game for us, this was a hard game for us, the next game will be a hard game for us. You just have to be able to keep that discipline."

Purdue also needs six wins to become the first Big Ten team with 1,000 regular-season wins in conference play.

