Rob Phinisee's career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65

Ivey led Purdue back in the second half. The Boilermakers used a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 59-58, and tied the score at 63 on Ivey's mid-range jumper with 3:36 left. And on its third chance to take the lead, Purdue finally did — courtesy of Gillis' layup with 1:08 to go.

But Phinisee won it on a 3 from the corner with 16.9 seconds left. Jackson-Davis added two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Big picture

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter has criticized his team's defense most of this season and against Indiana, it finally hurt. Indiana made 10 of its final 17 shots in the first half and key baskets down the stretch. Ten first-half turnovers by the Boilermakers didn't help and that combination, on the road, did in Purdue.

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed their resilience after struggling early and losing Jackson-Davis for most of the game with foul trouble. First-year coach Mike Woodson has been calling on his bench to perform better and nobody took the message to heart more than Phinisee, the junior guard who played his best game since his freshman season. Now comes the big question: Can Indiana continue to build momentum?