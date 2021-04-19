Ruedinger betting on himself at Valparaiso, while McMillian and Johnson make decisions

VALPARAISO — Preston Ruedinger hasn’t met John Kiser, but that didn’t stop Kiser from having a big impact on Ruedinger’s decision to join the Valparaiso men’s basketball team.
Ruedinger announced on Monday morning that he will walk-on at Valparaiso this fall and will redshirt with the intention of earning a scholarship going forward.
The Wisconsin native is betting on himself after averaging 25.8 points as a high school senior.
Kiser took the same path to Valparaiso when he took a walk-on position out of high school. He earned a scholarship by his sophomore year and Valparaiso’s coaching staff heavily leaned on his journey while recruiting Ruedinger.
“Coach (Matt) Lottich and Coach (Matt) Bowen mentioned his name a lot,” Ruedinger said. “Having the opportunity to do what he did, and earn a scholarship, that’s something that I want to do.”
Kiser emerged as a bit of a folk hero during his time at Valparaiso, which culminated with him making a key pass to set up Eron Gordon for a game-winning shot against Loyola in the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals.
Ruedinger has a pair of those highlights on his resume after he made key passes to set up buzzer-beating shots in the 2019 Wisconsin state semifinals and the 2021 state finals. While known for his ability to be a scorer, Ruedinger turned into a facilitator when the situation called for it.
“At the end of the day, I’m going to make the right decision to make the right basketball play,” Ruedinger said. “I know I can score the ball, but if it’s the right play, then working to get my teammates open is what I’m going to do.”
Ruedinger held a Division I offer from North Dakota and several other offers from schools such as Michigan Tech and St. Leo, while Lipscomb and South Dakota State were showing interest.
“The recruiting process was difficult for me,” Ruedinger said. “I went to a smaller school in Wisconsin and a lot of coaches didn’t know my high school and didn’t know what I was all about. I broke my hand my sophomore year and I missed that live period. Then with COVID and not playing last summer, I didn’t really have any exposure. It just drives me and gives me more motivation.”
While Ruedinger will be taking a roster spot at Valparaiso, Mileek McMillan will be moving on to his new college home. The Merrillville native officially signed with Western Michigan on Monday morning. McMillan averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds as a senior for Valparaiso. He’ll use his additional year from the NCAA at Western Michigan.
“Mileek is a versatile offensive player who can score in a variety of ways,” Western Michigan coach Clayton Bates said in a statement released by the school. “He brings both experience and physicality to the defensive end of the floor as well. He has been extremely well coached in both high school and the collegiate level. Mileek will bring a veteran presence to our roster with 121 career games played and 66 starts.”
While McMillan is staying in college, Bowman Academy product Brandon Johnson is declaring for the NBA Draft. Johnson played three seasons at Western Michigan before transferring to Minnesota for his senior year. Johnson averaged 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds with the Gophers.
“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play collegiate basketball at its highest level for four years,” Johnson said in a statement on Twitter. “I have been blessed with coaches and teammates that have become mentors and family. I want to thank Minnesota for making my dream of playing in the Big Ten become a reality and everyone who I interacted with and worked with over this past year.”