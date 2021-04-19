Ruedinger betting on himself at Valparaiso, while McMillian and Johnson make decisions

“At the end of the day, I’m going to make the right decision to make the right basketball play,” Ruedinger said. “I know I can score the ball, but if it’s the right play, then working to get my teammates open is what I’m going to do.”

Ruedinger held a Division I offer from North Dakota and several other offers from schools such as Michigan Tech and St. Leo, while Lipscomb and South Dakota State were showing interest.

“The recruiting process was difficult for me,” Ruedinger said. “I went to a smaller school in Wisconsin and a lot of coaches didn’t know my high school and didn’t know what I was all about. I broke my hand my sophomore year and I missed that live period. Then with COVID and not playing last summer, I didn’t really have any exposure. It just drives me and gives me more motivation.”

While Ruedinger will be taking a roster spot at Valparaiso, Mileek McMillan will be moving on to his new college home. The Merrillville native officially signed with Western Michigan on Monday morning. McMillan averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds as a senior for Valparaiso. He’ll use his additional year from the NCAA at Western Michigan.