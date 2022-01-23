Sasha Stefanovic leads No. 4 Purdue past Northwestern 80-60

"You kind of feel if you hold the two big guys to 24 points, you've got a chance," coach Chris Collins said, referring to Edey and Williams. "But they still got to 80 points because of what the other guys did."

Stefanovic made 4 of 5 shots, all from 3-point range, and all four of his free-throw attempts in the first half. His third 3 spurred a 9-0 run that helped the Boilermakers to a 29-15 lead, and he scored seven more points in the closing minutes of the first half to give Purdue a 40-28 advantage.

Northwestern cut the deficit to five when it opened the second half with seven straight points, but Purdue eventually went on a 16-5 run to open a 64-47 lead with 8:03 to play.

"I think Sasha got us off to such a good start without Jaden, you just wanted to come out and play hard, play with an edge," Hunter said.

With Chase Audige dealing with an apparent right ankle injury and Nance in foul trouble, the Wildcats couldn't get closer than eight the rest of the game.

Big picture