South Suburban's Damarco Minor named NJCAA Division II Player of the Year

SOUTH HOLLAND — Damarco Minor couldn't believe the news.

"I was super shocked," the South Suburban point guard said after being named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Player of the Year on Friday.

"Last year today, I wouldn't have imagined being named national player of the year. It feels unreal. ... I wouldn't have dreamed about this at all."

Minor, who starred at Thornton High School, spent one season at Milwaukee Area Tech — which competed as a club team because of COVID — before coming to South Suburban this season.

He was a steadying presence for a team that went 33-0 and made history as the first team in NJCAA Division II to become an unbeaten national champ.

Minor continues a remarkable run of individual success for SSC, which has produced the last three Players of the Year and five of the last 10: Minor, Deshawndre Washington (2021), Courtney Carter (2020), Jovan Mooring (2016) and EC Central grad Michael Harris (2013).

"Our guys have done a great job of buying into the program," SSC coach John Pigatti said. "Winning helps."

Minor led the Bulldogs in scoring at 20.8 points a game and assists (5.7 a game) while also contributing 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals a game. He was part of a big three with third-team All-American Camron Donatlan (19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.0 steals per game) and Damontae Taylor (17.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.7 steals per game).

"Those two guys are really pros," Minor said. "Both of them still amaze me."

Minor's on-court chemistry with Donatlan was especially notable.

"I feel like he was my twin," Minor said. "We think alike. ... The first two days I met him, it really clicked."

Minor also appreciated his season with Pigatti.

"I want to give a huge shout-out to coach P," he said. "He allowed me to understand the game in so many different ways: being a student-athlete first, understanding more of life."

Pigatti admittedly pushes his players hard, and is even more demanding of a floor leader like Minor.

"I put so much responsibility on him," Pigatti said. "He was probably held to a higher standard in my mind."

Now Minor turns his focus to his next recruiting cycle. Being a juco player of the year opens a lot of doors, even in an era where the transfer portal is packed with NCAA Division I players eyeing greener pastures.

"It's going pretty good," he said. "It's a little chaos right now trying to figure out where to go."

According to Pigatti, Minor's offers include Southern Illinols-Edwardsville, Duquesne and UNC-Asheville. Minor aims to have a college choice by the end of this month.

"I'm blessed to be in a position where I have options," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.