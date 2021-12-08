Takeaways: Freshman Olivia Miles leads No. 22 Notre Dame past Valparaiso

Miles and Frederick were matched up with each other throughout the game and the pair definitely earned the respect of one another when the night was done.

“(Miles) is obviously a very talented player,” Frederick said. “She had some pretty crazy passes and has a really good feel for the game. It’s always fun going up against great players.”

Miles was quick to offer praise of Frederick in return.

“She was tough to guard,” Miles said. “I had to stay low, had to be on my game the entire time. She directed her team and the floor really well. She was definitely a challenge.”

Trending up

The start of the 2021-22 season has been a string of forgettable losses for the Beacons. The senior-laden roster was expected to take a big jump this season and Valparaiso coach Mary Evans scheduled accordingly. After eight games, the team is still searching for its first victory, but Evans saw signs on Wednesday night that some positive momentum might be coming down the tracks.