Takeaways: Freshman Olivia Miles leads No. 22 Notre Dame past Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Olivia Miles etched her name into Notre Dame history with a performance for the ages on Wednesday night.
The freshman guard delivered the ninth triple-double in program history as she helped lead the No. 22 Irish to a 73-56 victory over Valparaiso at the Athletics-Recreation Center with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.
“My teammates ultimately made it happen,” Miles said. “They were informing me of my stats and told me I needed one more bucket. They were there for me, supported me and wanted me to get it. It was super special for me.”
Here are four takeaways:
Fresh company
Miles joined some rare company on Wednesday night with her triple-double. She is the seventh Notre Dame player to accomplish the feat and the first since Jackie Young had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Virginia on Mar. 3, 2019.
Miles also became the second Notre Dame freshman to complete a triple-double, following in the footsteps of Marina Mabrey, who had her triple-double at the ARC with a stellar performance of 18 points, 10 assists and 12 steals against Valparaiso on Nov. 23, 2015. Mabrey’s older sister Michaela is currently an assistant with Notre Dame, while her younger sister, Dara, started and had 14 points on Wednesday night.
“It shows you how bright the future is for a freshman to come in here and do that,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “I did remember Marina was the last (freshman) to do that. It was a very special performance for a very special talent.”
Shay shines
While Miles delivered the best game of her young career on Wednesday night, there were times when it looked like Valparaiso guard Shay Frederick was the best player on the floor. Frederick led Valparaiso with 19 points and the senior added four rebounds and three assists.
Frederick scored Valparaiso’s last 10 points of the first quarter to give the Beacons an early 19-14 lead. Valpo pushed the lead to eight points on the first possession of the second quarter when Frederick found Carie Weinman for a transition 3-pointer.
“We came in playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Frederick said. “There was really nothing to lose coming into games like this. Our main focus was to just have fun. In the first few games this year we’ve played tense. Today we wanted to focus on getting back to playing the basketball we know we can play.”
Miles and Frederick were matched up with each other throughout the game and the pair definitely earned the respect of one another when the night was done.
“(Miles) is obviously a very talented player,” Frederick said. “She had some pretty crazy passes and has a really good feel for the game. It’s always fun going up against great players.”
Miles was quick to offer praise of Frederick in return.
“She was tough to guard,” Miles said. “I had to stay low, had to be on my game the entire time. She directed her team and the floor really well. She was definitely a challenge.”
Trending up
The start of the 2021-22 season has been a string of forgettable losses for the Beacons. The senior-laden roster was expected to take a big jump this season and Valparaiso coach Mary Evans scheduled accordingly. After eight games, the team is still searching for its first victory, but Evans saw signs on Wednesday night that some positive momentum might be coming down the tracks.
“I’m very pleased with our team tonight,” Evans said. “Obviously would’ve loved to have a different result, but I think the majority of the game, for 30 to 35 minutes, we played toe-to-toe with them. I thought our team’s fight was tremendous. I thought their energy, this was probably our best game of us playing together — working to get stops as a collective group of five. I’m really proud of this part of our growth process and it’s nice to see them be able to do that against a really good basketball team.”
A series renewed
Valparaiso and Notre Dame met on the hardwood for the first time since the 2016-17 season when the No. 1 Irish knocked off the Beacons 114-54 in South Bend. Notre Dame has won all 28 games in the series and the recent matchups have been blowouts.
The last four meetings before Wednesday night were all decided by at least 50 points. There have been competitive games in the series as the Irish needed a last second free throw from Breona Gray to pull out a 60-59 win at the ARC on Dec. 19, 2006. Valparaiso had a late lead against Notre Dame at home two years later only to fall 63-55.
“I know the importance of great basketball in Indiana,” Ivey said. “For our fans in the state of Indiana to watch two really good programs, hopefully we can continue that. I have a ton of respect for Valpo. I think it’s pretty special for Indiana basketball.”