Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana pull away from Merrimack after halftime

BLOOMINGTON — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 16 points and Race Thompson added 14 on 6-for-6 shooting as Indiana broke away from Merrimack 81-49 on Sunday, remaining unbeaten in eight games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jackson-Davis added nine rebounds and blocked three shots, punctuating a 13-0 breakaway run by Indiana (8-2) with a fast-break layup off a block and then an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Rob Phinisee.

Merrimack (4-8), which was coming off a loss at No. 5 Gonzaga, had stayed close to the Hoosiers early, trailing 36-30 at halftime when Jordan Minor had a tip-in at the buzzer. But the Warriors, transitioning to the Division I level, were forced away from the basket in the second half, making five of their first 17 shots, all from beyond the 3-point arc.

Indiana dominated inside, owning the glass 54-16. Jordan Geronimo had 13 points with 13 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Minor scored 13 to lead Merrimack with Ziggy Reid and Malik Edmead each adding 11. The Warriors were 6-for-25 shooting in the second half, scoring just 19 points. Merrimack had 10 steals — Edmead, Minor, Reid and Mykel Derring with two each — but scored just seven points off 17 Indiana turnovers.