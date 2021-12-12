Trevion Williams, No. 1 Purdue rally past NC State 82-72 in OT

The Wolfpack shot just 3 for 10 in overtime as Purdue pushed ahead. That included Ivey blocking a driving shot by Seabron in OT with replays showing the ball had first hit the backboard for what should have been a goaltending call.

The frustration built for the Wolfpack until coach Kevin Keatts picked up a technical foul with 43.2 seconds left and the Boilermakers on their way to a win.

"It was a heck of a battle all the way to the end," Keatts said. "And the message to our guys was, 'Hey, you're playing the No. 1 team in the country and you're fighting all the way to the end.' We had our chances, but we can play with anyone in the country."

Big picture

Purdue: The Boilermakers' first ever stay at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 was likely to be short even before Sunday after losing on a near-midcourt shot at Rutgers. They flirted with a second loss with that top ranking in four days before shooting 58.1% after halftime to finally wrestle control away of this one, improving to 3-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.