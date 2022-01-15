Valpo women earn first win at Bradley

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo women make history: Caitlin Morrison hit two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch as Valparaiso beat Bradley 68-61 in Peoria on Saturday for the Beacons' first road win in the series. Valpo (5-12, 3-3 Missouri Valley) had been 0-6 all-time in Peoria. Morrison's 3s came after Bradley had pulled within two in the final two minutes. She finished with 15 points. Shay Frederick and Grace White both scored 12 for Valpo and Leah Ernest had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Beacons host Indiana State on Friday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Missouri State rolls past Valpo: Missouri State opened an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed en route to a 74-57 win over Valparaiso at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons (8-10, 1-5) got as close as five early in the second half before the Bears went on an 8-0 run to pull away. Isiaih Mosley led Missouri State with 32 points, the highest total by a Valpo opponent in almost three years. Ben Krikke led the Beacons with 14 points. Valpo hosts Northern Iowa on Wednesday.