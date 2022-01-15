 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valpo women earn first win at Bradley
Valpo women earn first win at Bradley

Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo women make history: Caitlin Morrison hit two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch as Valparaiso beat Bradley 68-61 in Peoria on Saturday for the Beacons' first road win in the series. Valpo (5-12, 3-3 Missouri Valley) had been 0-6 all-time in Peoria. Morrison's 3s came after Bradley had pulled within two in the final two minutes. She finished with 15 points. Shay Frederick and Grace White both scored 12 for Valpo and Leah Ernest had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Beacons host Indiana State on Friday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Missouri State rolls past Valpo: Missouri State opened an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed en route to a 74-57 win over Valparaiso at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons (8-10, 1-5) got as close as five early in the second half before the Bears went on an 8-0 run to pull away. Isiaih Mosley led Missouri State with 32 points, the highest total by a Valpo opponent in almost three years. Ben Krikke led the Beacons with 14 points. Valpo hosts Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

South Suburban roars back for win: Down 27-22 at halftime, NJCAA Division II top-ranked South Suburban outscored Bay 52-33 the rest of the way to win 74-60 in Escanaba, Michigan. Damarco Minor played all 40 minutes and led the Bulldogs (15-0) with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Nmesomachi Nnebedum scored 17 for South Suburban and Camron Donatlan added 14 points.

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball

Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.

Gallery

  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

