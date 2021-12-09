Mackenzie Holmes scores 23 as No. 10 Indiana routs Fairfield

“Coach Moren said we’re going to be bigger than them,” Gulbe said. “We have to take advantage.”

Indiana shot 61.1% from the field, but made only 4 of 12 shots from beyond the arc. Fairfield shot just 37.5%, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range.

The game had 50 combined personal fouls and 31 combined turnovers.

“I don’t know how you work on that, other than just stop doing it,” Moren said of her team’s 19 turnovers. “They gotta stop. They gotta take better care of the ball.”

Indiana also went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter and held a lopsided 51-27 lead at halftime.

Big picture

The Hoosiers used their bench for 72 minutes as a chance to tune up before starting conference play. Indiana has three non-conference games left on the schedule.

Stat of the night

Indiana’s bench scored 15 points, led by guard Kaitlin Peterson’s five points, the second-most it has scored in a game this season and most since it scored 16 in Indiana’s season-opening victory over Butler.