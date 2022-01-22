Ben Krikke scores game-winner as Valparaiso edges Indiana State

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke hits game-winner: Ben Krikke drove from the free-throw line down the left side of the lane, using the glass to hit a game-winning shot for Valparaiso to beat Indiana State 75-73 on Saturday. Krikke scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with Kevion Taylor scoring 17 and Kobe King adding 15. It was a key Missouri Valley Conference win to get the Beacons to 3-5 in league play. Indiana State was without leading scorer Cooper Neese. It opened up opportunities for Cameron Henry and Kailex Stephens, who scored 25 and 13 points, respectively.

BOYS BOWLING

4 NWI teams heading to state: The LaPorte girls bowling team keeps producing firsts for the program. After boys, the Slicer teams reached semistate for the first time, the girls finished fourth in Saturday’s Dyer Semistate at Stardust Bowl III to advance to their first state finals. Kennedy Phelps also advanced in singles for LaPorte as the first Slicers’ girl to reach state. The Highland girls also advanced after finishing second, while the Highland and Lake Central boys finished third and fourth, respectively, to also advance to the state finals on Feb. 5 at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. Other bowlers advancing in singles were Lake Central’s Matthew Walsh, Highland’s Carly Zuklin, Portage’s Madalynn Gilbert, Griffith’s Allyson Lawson and Hobart’s Isabella Ciesielski.