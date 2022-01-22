Ben Krikke scores game-winner as Valparaiso edges Indiana State

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Krikke hits game-winner: Ben Krikke drove from the free-throw line down the left side of the lane, using the glass to hit a game-winning shot for Valparaiso to beat Indiana State 75-73 on Saturday. Krikke scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with Kevion Taylor scoring 17 and Kobe King adding 15. It was a key Missouri Valley Conference win to get the Beacons to 3-5 in league play. Indiana State was without leading scorer Cooper Neese. It opened up opportunities for Cameron Henry and Kailex Stephens, who scored 25 and 13 points, respectively.
BOYS BOWLING
4 NWI teams heading to state: The LaPorte girls bowling team keeps producing firsts for the program. After boys, the Slicer teams reached semistate for the first time, the girls finished fourth in Saturday’s Dyer Semistate at Stardust Bowl III to advance to their first state finals. Kennedy Phelps also advanced in singles for LaPorte as the first Slicers’ girl to reach state. The Highland girls also advanced after finishing second, while the Highland and Lake Central boys finished third and fourth, respectively, to also advance to the state finals on Feb. 5 at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. Other bowlers advancing in singles were Lake Central’s Matthew Walsh, Highland’s Carly Zuklin, Portage’s Madalynn Gilbert, Griffith’s Allyson Lawson and Hobart’s Isabella Ciesielski.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Valley to add Illinois-Chicago, reports say: Chicago will stay in the Missouri Valley Conference's footprint, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. The league is set to add Illinois-Chicago as the 12th member with Belmont and Murray State's announcement earlier this school year. UIC keeps the major media market in play as Loyola Chicago exits for the Atlantic-10.
Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball
Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.
Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.
Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.
Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.
Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.
Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.
Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.
Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.
Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.
Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.
Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.