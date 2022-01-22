 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ben Krikke scores game-winner as Valparaiso edges Indiana State
0 Comments
urgent

Ben Krikke scores game-winner as Valparaiso edges Indiana State

  • Updated
  • 0

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke hits game-winner: Ben Krikke drove from the free-throw line down the left side of the lane, using the glass to hit a game-winning shot for Valparaiso to beat Indiana State 75-73 on Saturday. Krikke scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with Kevion Taylor scoring 17 and Kobe King adding 15. It was a key Missouri Valley Conference win to get the Beacons to 3-5 in league play. Indiana State was without leading scorer Cooper Neese. It opened up opportunities for Cameron Henry and Kailex Stephens, who scored 25 and 13 points, respectively.

BOYS BOWLING

4 NWI teams heading to state: The LaPorte girls bowling team keeps producing firsts for the program. After boys, the Slicer teams reached semistate for the first time, the girls finished fourth in Saturday’s Dyer Semistate at Stardust Bowl III to advance to their first state finals. Kennedy Phelps also advanced in singles for LaPorte as the first Slicers’ girl to reach state. The Highland girls also advanced after finishing second, while the Highland and Lake Central boys finished third and fourth, respectively, to also advance to the state finals on Feb. 5 at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne. Other bowlers advancing in singles were Lake Central’s Matthew Walsh, Highland’s Carly Zuklin, Portage’s Madalynn Gilbert, Griffith’s Allyson Lawson and Hobart’s Isabella Ciesielski.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Valley to add Illinois-Chicago, reports say: Chicago will stay in the Missouri Valley Conference's footprint, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. The league is set to add Illinois-Chicago as the 12th member with Belmont and Murray State's announcement earlier this school year. UIC keeps the major media market in play as Loyola Chicago exits for the Atlantic-10. 

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State in men's basketball

Valparaiso met Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke is fouled by Illinois State's Josiah Strong.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson brings the ball to the top of the circle.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson is guarded by Illinois State's Howard Fleming Jr.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Eron Gordon guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves on Sunday.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Josiah Strong tries to block the way for Valparaiso's Sheldon Edwards.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke hits two over Illinois State's Sy Chatman.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Darius DeAveiro is fouled by Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Joe Hedstrom guards Illinois State's Antonio Reeves.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Guarded by Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor, Illinois State's Emon Washington looks to pass.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Kobe King scores over Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Sandwiched by Illinois State's Sy Chatman and Antonio Reeves, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke scores.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis fouls Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor under the basket.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Guarded by Illinois State's Kendall Lewis, Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson decides to pass the ball.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Eron Gordon scores against Illinois State on Sunday.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Sy Chatman is fouled by Valparaiso's Ben Krikke.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Valparaiso's Ben Krikke fouls Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Christine Gore, 6, daughter of associate head coach Luke Gore, gets a ride on the shoulders of Valparaiso's Brock Pappas after Valparaiso's wi…

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves hits two under the basket over Valparaiso's Eron Gordon.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Antonio Reeves drives past Valparaiso's Kevion Taylor.

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball
Uploaded-images

Illinois State at Valparaiso men's basketball

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois State's Emon Washington guards Valparaiso's Trevor Anderson.

Gallery

  • Updated
  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Jan. 22, 2022

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts